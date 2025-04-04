Kim Soo Hyun’s fans demand his return amid Kim Sae Ron dating row: 'Why is he being singled out?'

The Korean entertainment industry is once again under fire for its handling of celebrity controversies after weathercaster Kim Ga Young made a surprise return to television amid lingering backlash over her alleged involvement in a workplace bullying scandal that shook the broadcasting world in 2023.

She appeared in the most recent episode of SBS’s variety show Kick a Goal, which aired earlier this week. She was introduced as one of the new candidates being considered to join a celebrity soccer team, a lighthearted segment that would normally go unnoticed if not for the serious accusations that continue to haunt her reputation.

The episode has triggered a flood of online criticism, particularly among those who remember the tragic death of announcer Oh Yoanna, a rising broadcaster at MBC who died an unnatural death in late 2023. Oh had joined the network in 2021 and was reportedly subjected to severe workplace bullying. Her handwritten note, later obtained and released through media channels, highlighted a hostile work environment. Kim Ga Young was one of the names that surfaced during internal investigations and online discussions.

The controversial reappearance of Kim Ga Young has now reignited attention toward another ongoing industry scandal involving actor Kim Soo Hyun, who has been facing public scrutiny over allegations tied to the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Although Kim Soo Hyun has firmly denied claims that he had a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, his career has already suffered under the weight of speculation.

As the backlash over Kim Ga Young’s television return spread across online communities, fans of Kim Soo Hyun resurfaced an earlier statement of fandom, demanding a fair and unbiased approach toward handling allegations, particularly those lacking verified evidence. “We ask that Kim Soo Hyun’s broadcasting activities be respected. We express deep concern over the narrative that he should be banned from public appearances based solely on unverified allegations,” the fan community declared.

The fanbase did not mince words when comparing the vastly different standards being applied to figures like Kim Ga Young, who was tied to a workplace bullying case that contributed to a young woman’s death, and Kim Soo Hyun, who has yet to be found guilty or responsible for any wrongdoing in court or through formal investigations.

As quoted by Kbizoom, “Figures involved in confirmed workplace bullying cases (referring to the Oh Yoanna case) continue to appear on TV, and even politicians involved in legal disputes complete their terms unless ruled otherwise by the Supreme Court. Why is Kim Soo Hyun being singled out?” the statement asked.

The statement criticized the rush to remove Kim Soo Hyun from public appearances based on unverified claims, arguing that such actions are unfair and inconsistent with how similar controversies are handled. It stressed the importance of basing judgments on verified facts and ensuring equal standards for all.

The renewed presence of Kim Ga Young on SBS has thus been perceived by many as an embodiment of industry hypocrisy. Critics argue that she was not held properly accountable following the workplace harassment scandal. In contrast, Kim Soo Hyun, whose case is built on hearsay and unproven accusations, has already faced cancellations, lost brand deals, and persistent calls for blacklisting from networks.

