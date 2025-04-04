'When a film releases, and it faces first show cancellation...': Chiyaan Vikram opens up on Veera Dheera Sooran's delayed release
Chiyaan Vikram opened up about his anxiety following two major delays and hold-ups in the release of his film Veera Dheera Sooran.
Chiyaan Vikram proved his mettle once again with the superb response to his film Veera Dheera Sooran, which released on March 27. While the film faced a small hiccup on release day due to initial show cancellations, it later hit theaters, bringing glory.
Recently, in response to the overwhelming appreciation for the action thriller, Vikram shared a heartfelt message with his fans, expressing his feelings about the film over the past few days.
Check out the video here:
The Thangalaan actor admitted that he and the rest of the team were anxious after their movie faced two delays, with the final one occurring on the day of release. Vikram shared how many believed the film would never take off due to these setbacks.
In his words: “When a film releases, and it faces first show cancellation, we know that the film is in trouble, but for Veera Dheera Sooran, two shows were cancelled, so people said the film will not take off. Despite that, the film took off.”
Concluding his statement, Vikram expressed gratitude to his fans for showering so much love and affection on the movie, acknowledging how it was finally heading towards success after a series of disappointing delays.
As for the box office performance, Veera Dheera Sooran has earned Rs 42 crore in its first week and continues to perform well. With such a strong response during its opening weekend, the movie is expected to see even greater earnings in the days ahead.
According to reports by Koimoi, Vikram has reportedly charged a hefty remuneration of Rs 30 crore for both parts of the film franchise, with the sequel being released in theaters before the prequel.
The movie also stars Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prudhvi Raj, and others in key roles.
