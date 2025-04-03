5 must-have everyday summer kurtis for office to beat the heat: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor

Summer and Kurtis are the best duo! This summer, enhance your wardrobe with everyday-wear kurtis that offer both a relaxing and elegant appearance. Whether you’re stepping out for a casual coffee date or going shopping with friends, kurtis are one of the best summer trends to embrace. These versatile pieces can be donned for any casual outing, paired with the bottoms of your choice.

Advertisement

In this article, we’ve curated 5 simple and beautifully designed kurti inspirations from your favorite B’town celebs — from Alia Bhatt to Mrunal Thakur — who chose minimalism over extra glam.

1. Alia Bhatt

Always keeping her look elegant and minimal, Alia Bhatt wore a peach-colored kurti with a simple design. It featured a high collar with a V-cut at the front and loose full sleeves that gave the actress a relaxed vibe. Perfect for maintaining a youthful summer look, the kurti was beautifully adorned with white floral prints. Made from lightweight fabric, it’s ideal for breathable summer wear.

To keep the look suitable for everyday wear, Alia paired the peach kurti with straight-cut white pants that ended just at the ankle.

2. Mrunal Thakur

Who says kurtis are only for wearing at home? Mrunal Thakur proved otherwise! The actress chose a simple green kurti featuring traditional chikankari print, a high neck, and half sleeves. The lightweight fabric combined with the bright green color makes it a perfect summer outfit.

Advertisement

To complete her comfortable look, she paired the kurti with loose, ankle-length black pants making it just perfect outfit to wear in office.

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor gave us the perfect summer workday outfit by opting for a kurti. She brought a traditional yet elegant touch to her workwear with a soft orange chikankari kurti. Crafted from a lightweight fabric, it came with a round neckline and full sleeves. The loose silhouette made it an ideal choice for a comfortable yet professional appearance.

4. Shruti Haasan

Looking to spice up your summer fashion? Take notes from Shruti Haasan, who donned a stunning black tunic inspired by a bandhani design. It featured a collared neckline and full sleeves. The kurti had a straight cut at the sides, making movement easier while keeping the look stylish.

Perfect for daily wear, you can effortlessly style this bandhani kurti with black leggings — or give it a Gen-Z twist by pairing it with loose jeans.

Advertisement

5. Ananya Panday

For the perfect summer morning look, consider the yellow kurti worn by Ananya Panday. It had a straight-cut side slit and was adorned with white floral designs and stripes all over. Featuring a V-neckline with intricate white embroidery and loose 3/4th sleeves, this kurti is a summer must-have.

Just like Call Me Bae star, you can effortlessly style it with white palazzos featuring lace detailing at the hem.

These 5 celeb-inspired kurtis are perfect to make your summer days relaxing and stylish — helping you beat the heat in fashion-forward comfort. So girls, along with stylish tops and bottoms, it’s time to add some simple and comfortable kurtis to your wardrobe.

Save this list now!

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor wears worth Rs 1,70,000 yellow Satin outfit on her day out in Mumbai and looks classic in every way