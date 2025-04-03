Priyanka Chopra’s version of business casual includes a shirt and midi-skirt combo

Priyanka Chopra recently had a culture and heritage-rich trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her streak of stories from the Pink City included an array of culturally aesthetic pictures, including a snap of Hawa Mahal. The actress who has been taking a trip around Jaipur— while she visited the city reportedly for the Bvlgari project—was spotted at a café that had Hawa Mahal as the backdrop. While she was at the café, Priyanka Chopra flaunted a business casual flair that was equal parts luxury and classy.

The Love Again actress was papped entering the café, located in front of Hawa Mahal, in a stunning shirt and skirt combo. Her luxury ensemble featured an off-white shirt with a fitted bodice and cinched waist. The fashionista paired her white shirt with a crisp white flared skirt. The billowy midi skirt added a whimsical charm to her fit. Adding a hint of contrast to her almost monochromatic attire, PC wore a black belt with her lavish OOTD.

PC accessorized her look aligning with the occasion as she flaunted Bvlgari’s iconic Serpenti necklace and coil bracelet in a golden hue. The luxe gilded necklace elevated Priyanka’s business-chic attire perfectly. She carried a brown handbag, matching the neutral palette of her office fit.

Chopra flung on a pair of black ballerina flats, stylishly matching her footwear with the belt. She further paired her attire with black cat-eye sunglasses, rimmed with golden accents on the top frame, completing her polished look in style.

The Bajiro Mastani actress threw her hair in open strands with a center partition, adding to her chic vibes. She adorned her go-to maroon lipstick for a flattering brown girl aesthetic.

Creating a debonair contrast with an all-white ensemble against the vibrant red and pink sandstone hue of Hawa Mahal, Priyanka Chopra served the ultimate business-casual look with a luxury appeal.

While the purpose of her Jaipur visit is kept under wraps—her Bvlgari accessorized attire hints that the desi girl was there to execute the brand’s project. She also posted a cryptic IG story with Lucia Silvestri, the Jewellery Executive Creative Director at Bvlgari, further confirming her alleged collaboration with the luxury label.

