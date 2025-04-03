5 celebrity fashion looks of the day: Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor to Triptii Dimri

The past week has been a whirlwind in the fashion world, with major events like LFW 2025 and the Vivienne Westwood show at the Gateway of India, featuring Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. While these pivotal fashion events have wrapped up, our tinsel town divas continue to shine in everyday casuals and stunning promotional looks, maintaining their sartorial glam.

Advertisement

These 5 peak-tier OOTDs from Bollywood trailblazers have marked today as a trendsetting Thursday, and we're here to present these papped looks in one frame. Let's dive in!

1. Ananya Panday

For her latest look, the Gen Z star embraced vintage fashion by draping herself in a timeless blue saree, setting the tone for her upcoming movie promotion, Kesari 2—a film set in the 1900s. Ananya Panday chose a six-yard drape from the celebrated label Torani.

The dreamy blue saree, made of sheer fabric, featured earthy floral prints and intricately embroidered trim, adding a touch of vintage regality. Her traditional flair was further accentuated by a dark statement choker, perfectly complementing her patriotic movie promotions.

2. Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri, known for her delicate beauty and contemporary fashion, also showcases a relatable sense of style with casual looks. The fan-favorite diva was spotted today in a laid-back ensemble, featuring blue denim jeans and a white tank top layered with a crinkly brown shirt.

Advertisement

Looking as fresh as morning dew, Dimri accessorized her effortless look with a brown belt, a black sling bag, and gold-framed oval sunglasses. With curly strands framing her face, she looked effortlessly stunning in her OOTD.

3. Diana Penty

Throwing back to her iconic bohemian romper in Tumhi Ho Bandhu to her recent Mughal-inspired look in Chhava, Diana Penty continues to captivate with her unmatched fashion sense.

Currently owning her short hair era, the Adbhut actress rocked an ethnic look in a yellow embroidered kurta paired with white palazzo pants. Completing her casual ethnic glam with strappy sandals, Diana looked fresh and stylish in her Thursday outfit.

4. Sara Tendulkar

It’s been a while since Sara Tendulkar has been making fashion headlines, proving that the sports icon's daughter has a striking knack for style. Whether in ethnic sarees or casual outings, the Gen Z celeb knows how to turn heads.

Recently papped with her family, Sara wore a red off-shoulder top and blue jeans, nailing the perfect date night look. Carrying a pocket-sized Chanel bag and adding golden hoops to her accessories, Sara once again delivered a noteworthy fashion statement.

Advertisement

5. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s eccentric fashion game continues to set trends. The Bollywood actress, known for her quirky and bold style, once again stood out in a shirt and skirt combo that can only be described as "whimsical." Her billowy co-ord set in silk-satin featured an abstract mustard print, giving off chic, laid-back vibes. Paired with golden dangling earrings, Sonam looked both fresh and voguish.

So, whether it's ethnic flair or casual looks, which celeb's outfit of the day makes it to your fashion mood board?

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt makes Shaandaar move as she mixes pastel elegance with tweed power for ultimate boss look