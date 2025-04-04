Secret Number's count drops to 2 members as Dita, Jinny, and Minji exit after Léa; group's future uncertain

The future of SECRET NUMBER has taken an unexpected turn as members Dita, Jinny, and Minji officially announced their departure from VINE Entertainment on April 4. The news comes just one day after the agency confirmed that Léa had also left the company following the expiration of her contract.

With four members leaving in quick succession, SECRET NUMBER’s future is now uncertain, and fans are left questioning what will happen next. The trio delivered the news through a heartfelt joint statement, confirming not only their exit from the agency but also the conclusion of their activities as members of SECRET NUMBER.

Advertisement

In their message to fans, Dita, Jinny, and Minji expressed deep gratitude for the love and support they have received throughout their journey. They explained that after extensive discussions, they had ultimately come to the difficult decision that continuing under the current circumstances was no longer possible. “We've always given our very best, but despite numerous discussions, we ultimately came to the conclusion that under the current situation, it would be extremely difficult for us to move forward,” the statement read.

They further expressed, “After careful consideration, we made the tough decision to conclude our contracts. The love and memories we've shared with you as Secret Number are beyond words, and it truly pains us that we couldn't continue to meet your expectations as Secret Number until the very end.”

The trio emphasized that while this marks the end of their chapter with SECRET NUMBER, they do not see it as a farewell but rather as a new beginning. They reassured fans that each of them would continue to grow individually and pursue new opportunities, hinting at potential solo endeavors or new group projects in the future.

Advertisement

SECRET NUMBER debuted under VINE Entertainment in May 2020, quickly gaining attention for their strong performances, catchy music, and diverse lineup. The group’s multinational appeal, with members from different cultural backgrounds, helped them build a dedicated fanbase both in South Korea and internationally.

Despite their promising start, the sudden and unexpected departure of four out of the six members within such a short span has left fans shocked and heartbroken. While many hoped for a group comeback, these recent developments have cast doubt on the group’s future, and neither VINE Entertainment nor the remaining members have made any statements regarding what lies ahead.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of emotions on social media, with fans expressing both sadness and support. Many were devastated by the news, feeling that the group’s potential was cut short. However, others offered words of encouragement, reassuring the members that they would continue to support them no matter where their careers took them next.

Advertisement

While the trio did not provide specific details about their next steps, they hinted at future endeavors in their statement, saying, “We see this not as an ending, but as a new beginning. Each of us will continue to grow in our own ways, and we will work hard to meet you again.”

Given their popularity and talent, it is likely that they will remain active in the entertainment industry, whether through solo music careers, acting opportunities, variety show appearances, or even signing with a new agency to re-debut in another group. As of now, only two members, Soodam and Zuu, remain under VINE Entertainment. The agency has yet to clarify whether SECRET NUMBER will continue as a two-member group, recruit new members, or disband altogether. The lack of official statements regarding the group’s future has left fans eagerly waiting for further updates.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri exit SM Entertainment after contract expiry; will they continue group activities?