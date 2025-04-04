Meghan Markle Reveals What Archie and Lilibet Really Eat at Home, Despite Her Claims on Netflix Show

In her latest Netflix venture, a lifestyle and cooking show, Meghan Markle has made many claims about what she cooks for her children. However, many of her statements are coming out as contradictory in nature.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Meghan admitted that she often relies on simple frozen foods like chicken nuggets, veggie burgers, and Tater Tots to feed her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. This certainly is very different from what was shown in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, where she talked about making fruit platters, tea party sandwiches, and vegetable crudités for her children.

Advertisement

Moreover, it is revealed that this interview was not recorded on the kitchen set, as in the Netflix show. Meghan gave the interview from her kitchen in Montecito, where she lives with Prince Harry and their kids. Her mother, Doria Ragland, also joined the conversation.

In the conversation, Meghan clearly declined the idea that she is a professional cook in any manner. She explained that she is also a busy parent, as are many. She needs quick and easy meals. “I need to work,” she said. “I love to work,” adding that she’s been working since she was 13 years old.

Meghan Markle was also quick to confront the criticism her show has been getting lately. The former royal explained that her life has not been around glamour for the most part of the time. “Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?” she said while pointing to her home’s beautiful views and her sleeping pets.

Advertisement

The interview took place in light of the launch of her new lifestyle product, As Ever. It is reported that the first launched products went on sale and were sold out within minutes. These included items like raspberry spread, flower sprinkles, herbal teas, and wildflower honey.

With all the things she has been managing to carry, it seems that Meghan is also a usual mother who relies on quick meals to feed her children.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Val Kilmer Death: Glen Powell and Josh Brolin of The Running Man Remember 'Sweet' After Sudden Demise at 65