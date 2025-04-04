Box Office: As excitement builds for the Tamil movie Sardar 2, revisiting Karthi’s second-biggest solo hit, Sardar

Tamil actor Karthi is not only a popular name in Tamil cinema but also enjoys a strong fanbase in Telugu with his dubbed and direct films. He's now coming up with the film Sardar 2, directed by P.S. Mithran, a highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 film, Sardar. While the prologue teaser and first look was released two days ago, it received immense applause. At this juncture, let's revisit the franchisee's first flick, Sardar, which happens to be Karthi's biggest solo blockbuster to date.

Undoubtedly, Karthi has delivered outstanding performances in movies like Oopiri, Ponniyin Selvan and Kaithi, but those films never gave him that commercial break at the Box Office that he was hoping for. The film that truly established his solo hero status was Sardar. In this spy action thriller directed by P.S. Mithran, Karthi played a dual role, an Inspector Vijayaprakash who's seeking truth and Chandra Bose Sardar, a disgraced father and a spy. The movie also featured Raashii Khanna, Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, and more.

The Story of Sardar

Sardar follows Vijay, the son of a disgraced spy, who seeks justice. In his pursuit, he uncovers a conspiracy involving a water pipeline, a murdered activist, and his father, Sardar. Facing betrayal and family tragedy, he exposes the truth to the world and dismantles another sinister plot.

Revisiting Sardar’s Box Office Success

In its full run, Sardar collected ₹91 crore gross from the worldwide Box Office, including ₹50 cr from Tamil Nadu, ₹18 cr from Telugu states, ₹3.5 crore from Karnataka, and ₹1.25 crore from neighbouring Kerala. The film also performed well in overseas markets like the USA, UK, Middle East, and Malaysia, contributing to nearly ₹20 cr of its earnings. This success has come to Karthi after a long wait, and that's why it was so special.

How Sardar set the stage for Sardar 2

Last week on March 31, 2025, the prologue video from Sardar 2 was released on Eid eve. Karthi’s first look featured him holding a katana, exuding an intense warrior-like persona. The teaser also introduced S.J. Suryah’s character, Black Dagger as the primary antagonist in the sequel. With filming in its final stages, the major cast has begun dubbing even as production continues. Interestingly, Sardar 2 is believed to be Karthi’s most expensive film to date, awaiting its release date to be locked.

Can Sardar 2 outperform its predecessor?

Tamil cinema is witnessing a wave of sequels as it happened with Bollywood and Tollywood recently with the likes of Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Stree 2 and Pushpa 2 hitting cinemas. Vikram 2 starring Kamal Haasan under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction, Kanchana 4 by Raghava Lawrence, and Kaithi 2 starring Karthi, also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, are in the pipeline now. While Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by S. Shankar, failed to make an impact recently, nothing is stopping Tamil makers from churning out sequels. We have to see if Sardar 2 will surpass Sardar's ₹91 crore box office milestone and set a new benchmark for Tamil cinema.

