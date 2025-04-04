Devil May Cry Anime: All Villains Who Will Face Dante Next

Netflix’s Devil May Cry Anime has just come out, and a lot is to pack in for the fans. With showrunner Adi Shankar behind the project, the new series has all the hype from the fans of the creator.

While the first season is only just being released, it doesn’t take long before some major villain teases start showing up. Here are all the villains that fans can expect to see in the series before watching.

Vergil

One of the biggest reveals at the end of Season 1 was the return of Vergil, Dante’s twin brother. Fans are ever so excited to catch a glimpse of Dante's sibling, knowing he would be as powerful as him. Though initially introduced through a shapeshifting demon’s trick, fans soon learned that Vergil was alive. Disguised as a towering demonic knight working with White Rabbit, Vergil is gearing up for war following the chaos unleashed by Vice President Baines.

Unlike Dante, who leans toward his human side, Vergil embraces his demonic power and seeks more of it. His cold, calculated nature makes him a serious threat, especially now that he’s ready to fight against both humans and demons alike.

Arius

While Baines might have been the apparent villain in Season 1, the real mastermind appears to be someone else. As fans saw in the cliffhanger, a masked figure standing beside Baines. And this was none other than Arius, a dark sorcerer, and head of the Uroboros Corporation from Devil May Cry 2.

In the games, Arius is power-hungry and obsessed with obtaining demonic energy to rule the world. His appearance signals a larger threat ahead, one that may require more than just Dante’s flashy moves and witty comebacks to stop. Fans might also see the arrival of Lucia, a character linked to Arius in the games, who could turn the tide in the fight.

With these two in line to fight Dante, it will be interesting to see what the battle sequences of the next season look like. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as it comes. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

