Mike White didn’t want to cast BLACKPINK’s Lisa in The White Lotus Season 3 despite audition: ‘We don’t need…’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has quickly become one of the most talked-about characters in Mike White’s iconic series, The White Lotus Season 3. Making her acting debut, the K-pop idol has impressed fans and critics alike with her performance. BLINKs, BLACKPINK’s dedicated fandom, couldn’t be prouder as Lisa showcased her acting skills, compelling dialogue delivery, and even dance moves, proving that even a smaller character can leave a lasting impact. It’s as if Lisa was destined to play Mook in The White Lotus. But surprisingly, director Mike White initially didn’t want to cast her—despite her impressive audition.

During an interactive session with The Hollywood Reporter, director Mike White, producer David Bernad, and several cast members shared insights about how the cast was selected. When asked about Lisa’s casting, Mike White admitted he had no prior knowledge of Lisa or BLACKPINK. He revealed, “All I knew was that there was a BLACKPINK girl (Jennie Kim) in The Idol, and I was like, ‘We’re not doing that.’” So when he was informed that Lisa would be auditioning, he wasn’t particularly eager.

Initially, Mike had no intention of casting Lisa, believing she was more than just a pop star, something he didn’t fully understand at first. He acknowledged that Lisa’s audition was excellent—she was natural, pleasant, and uncomplicated—but he still hesitated. “I’m just used to not having so much attention; we don’t need it,” he admitted. However, he ultimately decided to cast her out of respect for Thailand, Lisa’s home country. He even compared Lisa’s status in Thailand to a mix of Taylor Swift and Princess Diana, highlighting her massive influence.

David Bernad further elaborated on the casting process, revealing that Lisa was invited to Phuket for an audition alongside another talented actress from Bangkok. Despite the competition, Lisa stood out. “Lisa was so humble, and she’d worked so hard on her performance. This was someone fighting for this part,” he said.

As for BLACKPINK's Lisa, she shared that she prepared extensively for the role, even taking acting classes before the audition. Nervous but determined, she decided to bring her mother for support. “Before I flew to Thailand, I did some acting lessons. I was so nervous. I brought my mom,” she revealed. Lisa also admitted that she needed a break from group activities, and when The White Lotus Season 3 opportunity arose, it was the perfect moment for her to explore acting.

