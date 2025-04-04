Sara Ali Khan sticks to less is more approach in no-makeup look and short white kurti as she visits Chandramouleshwara Temple

In an industry where glitz and glamour often take center stage, Sara Ali Khan continues to win hearts with her simplicity. A devoted follower, the actress recently visited the Chandramouleshwara Temple in Unkal, dressed in a simple white kurti and pink dhoti-style pyjama. Her look was completely fuss-free—no makeup, no drama—just minimalism and a connection to her roots. Let’s dive into the details of her look!

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share images from her temple visit, embracing minimal fashion with just a kurti and pyjamas. She wore a short white kurti featuring a high neck with a subtle V-cut at the center. The loose half-sleeves added to the relaxed vibe. Instead of a fitted silhouette, Sara opted for an easygoing cut, perfect for an effortlessly graceful appearance.

Adding a pop of color, Sara paired her white kurti with pink dhoti-style pyjama pants. The bottoms featured a soft pink base adorned with red floral prints, creating a subtle yet stylish contrast. To complete her temple-appropriate look, she carried a matching pink dupatta, elegantly draped over her shoulder.

This effortlessly elegant look from Saif Ali Khan’s daughter serves as major inspiration for those seeking the perfect temple outfit. Just pick a simple short kurti from your wardrobe and pair it with your choice of bottoms for a graceful yet comfortable ensemble.

Advertisement

Decoding more of Sara’s look, she embraced her natural beauty by keeping her skin bare, free from makeup. For accessories, she skipped the extra glam, opting only for stud earrings and a bracelet—just enough to complement her minimalistic temple look. She left her long tresses open, neatly parted in the middle.

So, ladies, who said a simple kurti can’t make a style statement? Sara Ali Khan just proved otherwise. Her look was not only effortless and elegant but also perfectly suited for the occasion.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s version of business casual includes a shirt and midi-skirt combo