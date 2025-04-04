Buried Hearts' Park Hyung Sik recalls facing 'bullying' and bring singled out as trainee: 'Got used to...'

Park Hyung Sik is one of the biggest names in the K-drama world currently. The actor has proved that hard work and resilience can lead to wonders. However, the path to reach where he is today was not easy at all. The actor recently opened up about his entry to the entertainment industry, his transition from a K-pop idol to an actor and the hardships he faced back then. He shared how those initial days of struggle pushed him towards betterment in his appearance on You Quiz on the Block on April 3.

Advertisement

Park Hyung Sik, who is currently making waves with his ongoing drama Buried Hearts, appeared on the latest episode of the Yoo Jae Suk-hosted popular variety show. He talked about how he got scouted as a K-pop idol and how that led to him facing unforeseen trouble with the fellow trainees. Park Hyung Sik revealed that he never planned to enter the entertainment industry but joined as a K-pop trainee after receiving a casting card following his middle school's award-winning band performance.

But as the other trainees went through the troublesome procedures of auditions, Park Hyung Sik probably looked like a "parachute to them." He made a poignant remark, "I thought trainee life was all about competition, picking sides, and bullying. I decided to focus on doing well on my own." He further said, "In the end, it’s all about proving yourself with skill, so I got used to practicing alone." The situation changed for good when he joined ZE:A, as per Park Hyung Sik. He said the members made him feel welcomed.

Advertisement

"The ZE:A members brought me from the dark into the light, from a room that smelled like mold in the basement, he said. They even called him out to eat when he did not and stayed alone by himself." We ate together and joked around, and I remember gradually opening up again, he said. Then, as he ventured into acting, he received negative reviews, but he "still wanted to do well" and is currently reportedly the second highest-paid actor in the nation.

ALSO READ: Are Park Hyung Sik and Hong Hwa Yeon dating? Alleged hints surface with rumored date at Choi Woo Shik's event