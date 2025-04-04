Yoo Ah In's shelved film Hi.5 confirms release after The Match and Goodbye Earth amid legal troubles

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drug addiction.

Yoo Ah In, who received heavy backlash for being embroiled in a drug abuse scandal, is now looking to slowly get back to the entertainment sphere. When the actor's controversy escalated and got publicized in 2023, the filming and premiering of all his upcoming projects got delayed. He recently made his comeback with the movie The Match in March 2025, and it fared quite well in the theaters. Following its success, the actor is set to appear on the big screen again with Hi.5, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper on April 4.

The movie's distributor, NEW, initially looked to release Hi.5 in 2023, generating significant anticipation among fans. Its filming was successfully completed in April 2022, after an intensive five-month production period. However, the emergence of Yoo Ah In's drug investigation in early 2023 led to an unexpected postponement of the movie's release, causing uncertainty among the cast, crew and audience. Now, with his other projects such as Goodbye Earth and The Match having received normal releases, Hi.5 also finalized its new premiere date.

Directed by Kang Hyoung Chul, the film will be released in June 2025. It is the third and last of his stocked projects to drop. Hi-5 follows the lives of five strangers who suddenly gain superpowers, only to find themselves entangled in a high-stakes battle against those who seek to exploit their newfound abilities. Boasting an impressive cast, including Lee Jae In, Ahn Jae Hong, Ra Mi Ran and Kim Hee Won, the movie's premiere announcement has been generating significant buzz among fans and critics alike.

Even though the film will see the light of day, it is not yet confirmed whether Yoo Ah In will participate in its promotional activities. The changes for the same are less, as he had minimal appearance during the promotions of his latest release, The Match, keeping in mind his drug scandal reactions from the public. Following the case's trial, Yoo Ah In received a suspended sentence in February 2024 by the Seoul High Court—one year in prison with a two-year probation, a 2 million KRW fine and mandatory drug counseling and community service.

