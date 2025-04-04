Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Dharmendra calls late actor ‘jigri yaar’; Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore and more share fond memories

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Legendary filmmaker Manoj Kumar’s demise has left the entire Bollywood in grief. His cinematic legacy over the years inspired many and made him an icon of Indian cinema. On the other hand, his contemporary artists, including Sharmila Tagore, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Poonam Dhillon, also got emotional as they reacted to the unfortunate news.

Legendary actor Dharmendra arrived at Manoj Kumar's home to pay his condolences. Soon after, he was seen exiting his residence and addressing the media, he proclaimed, "Mera jigri yaar tha vo (He was my great friend)."

"Bahut si baatein hain... film industry mein hamara bachpan saath hi guzra (There are so many memories, and we spent our earlier days in the industry together)," he further added.

While speaking with Filmfare, Sharmila Tagore remembered working with Kumar in Sawan Ki Ghata. “We shot the film in Ooty. Some wonderful memories. He made great films as a director. His contribution to Hindi films is immense,” she said.

In addition to this, Hema Malini also spoke to ANI and pointed out that all the films of the late legendary actor were patriotic. She mentioned that the actor was very fond of the BJP party, which he also joined for some time. However, he couldn’t continue because of his health issues. The Sholay actress remembered asking him why he was not making films.

“He used to say, ‘Yes, I will do'. It is sad that he is not with us anymore. I have beautiful memories with him. He was an expert in picturizing songs. I have done four films with him: Sanyasi, 10 Numbri, Kranti, and Santosh,” she shared.

Poonam Dhillon was also among the other celebrities who arrived at the Upkar actor's residence. She appreciated the late filmmaker’s cinema that highlighted the influence of Western culture in movies like Purab Aur Paschim. The veteran actress stated that he set an example with his work, and his music is cherished to date whenever there is a patriotic event.

"He made the most beautiful films, and all were family films that all can sit and watch together and take inspiration from," she further said while speaking with ANI.

Manoj Kumar’s last rites will be performed in Mumbai tomorrow, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

