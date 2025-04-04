Sikandar Box Office: With Salman Khan's actioner running in theaters, revisiting Sharman Joshi's five iconic movies
Amid Sikandar's run, we are revisiting the theatrical performances of Sharman Joshi's five iconic movies in his career. The list includes Style, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, and more.
Actor Sharman Joshi, who is recently seen in Salman Khan's Sikandar, has been contributing to Hindi cinema for more than two decades. He has gained prominence for his variety of roles in Hindi movies over the years. Amid the theatrical run of Sikandar, let's delve into Joshi's five iconic movies from his filmography.
Revisiting Sharman Joshi's Iconic Films Over The Years
1. STYLE
Directed by N Chandra, Style was released in 2001. The comedy movie starred Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan in the lead roles. It was the breakthrough film of his career. Also featuring Riya Sen, the 2001 entertainer earned Rs 5.25 crore net in India. It was a semi-hit.
2. RANG DE BASANTI
Headlined by Aamir Khan, Rang De Basanti hit the screens in 2006. Sharman Joshi played a crucial role in the epic coming-of-age socio-political drama film. Also featuring Alice Patten, R Madhavan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's iconic helmer netted Rs 53 crore at the box office. It turned out to be a hit.
3. GOLMAAL: FUN UNLIMITED
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited also arrived in theaters the same year. It starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor as leads. The cult classic comedy movie fetched Rs 29.25 crore while emerging as a hit.
4. DHOL
Starring Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Rajpal Yadav, Dhol was released in 2007. Directed by Priyadarshan, the buddy-comedy thriller earned 16 crore net in India and secured a hit tag.
5. 3 IDIOTS
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was shouldered on Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan. Also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani, the coming-of-age comedy drama minted Rs 201.25 crore net in India. It is Joshi's highest grosser in the list. Released in 2009, the film was an all-time blockbuster.
Net India Collections And Verdicts Of Sharman Joshi's Iconic Movies
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|Verdicts
|Style
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Semi-Hit
|Rang De Basanti
|Rs 53 crore
|Hit
|Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
|Rs 29.25 crore
|Hit
|Dhol
|Rs 16 crore
|Average
|3 Idiots
|Rs 201.25 crore
|All-Time Blockbuster
For the uninitiated, Sharman Joshi plays the role of Salman Khan's character's aide, Amar, in Sikandar. Have you watched the Salman Khan-starrer yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.