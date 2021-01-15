Opening Day Box Office Report: Ram’s Red opens well, Sai Sreenivas’ Alludi Adhurs decent, but….

A detailed box office collection report of how two Telugu films, Red and Alludi Adhurs fared at the ticket window on their opening day. Will they emerge a hit?

Two Telugu films, Ram’s Red and Sai Sreenivas’ Alludi Adhurs hit the big screen in the Telugu market on Thursday and both the films recorded an aggregate collection of Rs 13.50 crore gross. While Red raked in Rs 9 crore resulting in a distributor share of Rs 5.50 crore, Allu Adhurs collected Rs 4.5 crore, yielding a distributor share of Rs 2.75 crore. It was a solid day at the box-office in Telugu states as four films – Red, Alludi Adhurs, Master and Krack – grossed a total of Rs 20.30 crore, suggesting that the exhibition sector is back on its feet down south.

While the opening day collection of Red is solid, given the competition and covid 19 restrictions, it’s wait and watch game for now as the on ground reports are mixed, tilted towards the negative side and the film needs a distributor share of Rs 13.50 crore to breakeven in Andhra and Telangana belt. Red may or may not recover its investment, and we shall have a clearer picture by Monday. Alludi Adhurs on the other hand has been panned all across with negative reviews, and the distributors are unlikely to recover their investment of Rs 10 crore.

Red is the official remake of Tamil hit, Thadam, whereas Alludi Adhurs was promoted as an out and out family entertainer. Here’s a breakdown of Red and Alludi Adhurs opening day collection in Telugu state (estimates).

Red:

Gross Collection: Rs 9 crore

Distributor Share: Rs 5.50 crore

Investment: Rs 13.50 crore

Recovery: 40.75%

Alludi Adhurs:

Gross Collection: Rs 5.50 crore

Distributor Share: Rs 2.75 crore

Investment: Rs 10 crore

Recovery: 27.5%

Stay tuned for more on the box-office of Red, Alludi Adhurs, Master and Krack.

Credits :Pinkvilla

