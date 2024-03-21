Red Velvet’s Yeri may return with BITCH X RICH lead role as drama's renewal on the cards; Report

Yeri, from the girl group Red Velvet, has also established herself as a capable K-drama actress. She was last seen in Netflix's original mini-series BITCH X RICH which aired in 2023.

Red Velvet’s Yeri reportedly to reprise BITCH X RICH role amid second season buzz

On March 21, a South Korean media outlet reported that the series is being considered for renewed for a second season.

According to the report, WhyNot Media, the production house which created the last season of BITCH X RICH relayed a statement regarding the latest buzz.

“We are currently considering a new season for the drama. We will possibly come up with a more compelling concept for the new season.”

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, if the drama is renewed for another season, Yeri, who played the lead role in the series, will possibly return to the screen. Anticipation runs high to witness her captivating the small screen once again.

More about BITCH X RICH's last season

BITCH X RICH is an OTT mini-series that premiered on May 31, 2023. The drama follows a gripping narrative revolving around Cheongdam International High School, that caters to the wealthy class.

Baek Je Na is a third-generation chaebol daughter of a large conglomerate who is a student of the school with the power of her family’s money and class. Meanwhile, a girl named Kim Hye In, who grew up in poverty transfers into the school. The story takes a swift turn here and unfolds the mystery surrounding her sudden transfer. In reality, she was offered a chance to study there as a bribe for her silence as a murder witness.

BITCH X RICH then gradually centers on a homicide story combined with the two girls from different backgrounds fighting each other in mental warfare.

Yeri portrayed the role of Baek Je Na, while All of Us Are Dead (2022) actress Lee Eun Saem takes on the role of Kim Hye In. The series boasts its narrative with an additional cast lineup including actor Lee Jong Hyuk, Yoo Jung Hoo, and more.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet member Yeri made her acting debut with the 2021 drama Blue Birthday. In 2023, she stunned fans with her impeccable performance in BITCH X RICH, raising excitement for the new buzzed season.

