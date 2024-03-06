POLL: Blue Birthday or BITCH X RICH; VOTE for Red Velvet's Yeri's best K-drama

Red Velvet's Yeri, celebrated for her multifaceted talent, has ventured into the world of acting with remarkable success. As fans commemorate her 25th birthday, let's delve into her acting career and two standout K-dramas: Blue Birthday and BITCH X RICH.

In Blue Birthday, Yeri portrays Oh Ha Rin, a woman haunted by the tragic loss of her first love and armed with the ability to time-travel to alter fate. This fantasy romance thriller captivates viewers with its poignant narrative and Yeri's compelling performance in her debut leading role.

On the other hand, BITCH X RICH sees Yeri embrace a darker character as Baek Jenna, an antagonist entangled in a murder mystery at a prestigious high school. Yeri's portrayal of the complex and disdainful Baek Jenna showcases her versatility as an actress and earned her accolades at the 2023 APAN Star Awards.

Both dramas offer unique narratives and showcase Yeri's evolving talent as an actress. Now, it's time for fans to cast their votes and decide which K-drama stands as Yeri's best performance. Will it be the heartfelt journey of Blue Birthday or the suspenseful intrigue of BITCH X RICH? Vote now and celebrate Yeri's remarkable acting journey!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan face airport chaos ahead of Paris Fashion Week departure; netizens react