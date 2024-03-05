BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet and more; VOTE for best third generation girl group

From powerhouse acts like BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Red Velvet to underrated gems like MAMAMOO, DREAMCATCHER and more, the 3rd generation of K-pop girl groups boasts an array of exceptionally talented artists. With diverse discographies and captivating performances, these girl groups have made their mark on the industry. Whether you're drawn to the infectious energy of TWICE, the boldness of BLACKPINK, or the versatility of Red Velvet, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

BLACKPINK comprises members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group made their debut in August 2016 with the single album Square One, which included tracks like Whistle and Boombayah. These songs marked their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. On the other hand, Red Velvet debuted in 2014 with the digital single Happiness. Yeri joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini-album, Ice Cream Cake.

MAMAMOO made their debut in 2014 with the single Mr. Ambiguous. The group consists of members Hwasa, Solar, Wheein, and Moonbyul. Their debut was acclaimed by critics and considered one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. MAMAMOO is renowned for their unique blend of retro, jazz, and R&B concepts.

TWICE, on the other hand, is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2015 reality show Sixteen. The group comprises nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE made their debut on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins.

Advertisement

Among numerous 3rd generation girl groups, who is your favorite? Pick from the poll below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Yeri Day: Exploring Red Velvet member's acting career through roles in Blue Birthday and BITCH X RICH