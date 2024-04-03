Who is Fubao? Know why Red Velvet’s Seulgi released song about her South Korea exit

Many K-pop idols like Red Velvet’s Seulgi, TXT’s Yeonjun, and NCT’s Taeyong have expressed their love for Fubao on multiple occasions. Known, as a celebrity in South Korea, Fubao charmed netizens with her adorable demeanor. Upon her exit from South Korea, as fans bid farewell, Red Velvet’s Seulgi also dedicated a heartfelt song to the celebrity. But who is Fubao? Let’s unravel her identity together.

Who is Fubao?

The famous being, loved by everyone in South Korea is none other than Fubao, the giant panda. Born in 2020, she is the first-ever panda born into the soil of South Korea, earning her the name Fu Bao, which means ‘treasure that delivers happiness’. With her adorable features, she attracted thousands of visitors every day in Everland Resort’s Panda World, a theme park in Yongin-si (city), where she lived. Fubao's parents Ai Bao and Le Bao were sent to South Korea from Beijing, as a part of China’s diplomacy program.

In July 2020, followed by her birth, she became the only and first naturally-bred panda of the nation. The news spread like wildfire earning her a considerable and loyal fanbase within days of being born.

Her brewing popularity led the theme park to take to its social media channels and offer fans a steady dive into Fubao’s playful moments. The clips consistently went viral, amassing 1.2 million YouTube subscribers and 500 million gross views as of February 2024.

As Fubao shot to fame beyond South Korea, her devoted zookeeper Kang Chul Won also witnessed the spotlight, earning a star-like reputation for his unwavering love and care for the panda.

Fubao leaves South Korea, heads to China

However, as of today on April 3, Fubao left for China, breaking the hearts of many fans. On this day, netizens queued up to bid a tearful goodbye to their beloved celebrity.

Meanwhile, the reason for Fubao’s departure is a result of the two nation’s diplomatic relationship. China maintains a strategy to send their pandas across neighboring countries as a goodwill action, however, they still carry the right of ownership over them.

K-pop idols being a fan of celebrity Fubao

Unsurprisingly, Fubao isn’t just loved by the general public, many K-pop idols also found themselves in fondness for the precious panda.

Red Velvet member Seulgi has been a massive fan of her for a long time, even sharing photos of Fubao on her social media handles. On April 3, as the country sent Fubao away through many tearjerking moments, Seulgi also exhibited her love for the panda, dedicating heartfelt lyrics to her through the song You’re My Joy and Luck. The track is featured as the OST Part 2, for SBS Program Fu Bao and Grandpa.

Meanwhile, another popular K-pop idol TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Yeonjun also expressed his utmost love for Fubao on multiple occasions. He even appeared on the SBS program Fu Bao and Grandpa, dedicated to the panda.

During the show, he revealed that he watches Fubao’s videos whenever he feels stressed or under the weather. According to him, “I am a huge fan of her. My fans know it well. While taking choreography classes, I watched her videos, as it worked like free therapy for me.”

In addition, NCT member Jungwoo, who has been a fan of Fubao for a long time, also joined hands with Seulgi and dedicated a heart-touching OST Part 2, which is featured as a goodbye song to Fubao through the SBS program.

On this day, he also shared an Instagram story featuring some tearful moments from today’s departure captured by the resort. He dedicated a line to Fubao in the story, “One day we will…”.

Meanwhile, another NCT member Taeyong has also been a huge admirer of Fubao, he reacted to many videos of her cute moments and even took a trip to the theme park to visit the adorable panda.

As Fubao begins a new chapter of her life in a different country, along with a heartfelt goodbye, netizens shower her with many wishes, while mourning her departure from South Korea.

