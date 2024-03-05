Happy Yeri Day: Exploring Red Velvet member's acting career through roles in Blue Birthday and BITCH X RICH

Kim Ye Rim, professionally known as Yeri, was born on March 5, 1999, and is a celebrated South Korean singer. She rose to prominence as a cherished member of the popular South Korean girl group Red Velvet. Yeri was introduced as a new member of Red Velvet on March 10, 2015, during the promotions of their first extended play (EP), Ice Cream Cake.

In addition to her music career, Yeri has showcased her versatility by hosting various shows. She served as a host on Show! Music Core in 2015 and The Viewable SM in 2016. Yeri has also showcased her personality on variety shows such as Secret Unnie in 2018 and Law of the Jungle in Thailand in 2019. In 2020, Yeri expanded her hosting repertoire by hosting her first reality-variety show titled Yeri's Room, which aired on the YouTube channel Dum Dum Studio.

On the occasion of the Red Velvet member turning 25 lets take a look at her acting career

Blue Birthday

For many, there's that one pivotal moment we wish we could revisit, a chance to alter the course of our lives, whether it's a minor incident or a major life event that didn't unfold as planned. This innate desire is precisely why the time-travel genre holds such universal appeal. Hence, it's no surprise that Blue Birthday deserves a spot on your must-watch list, if it isn't already there.

The fantasy romance thriller follows the story of 28-year-old Oh Ha Rin (Red Velvet's Yeri) and her first love, Ji Seo Jun (PENTAGON's Hongseok), from their high school days. On her 18th birthday, Oh Ha Rin resolves to confess her true feelings to her best friend Ji Seo Jun, only to tragically discover that he had taken his own life. A decade later, while going through Ji Seo Jun's belongings, she stumbles upon eight hidden photos. After burning one of the photos, she unexpectedly finds herself transported back in time to the moment captured in the picture. Armed with this newfound ability to time-travel, Oh Ha Rin is determined to do everything in her power to save Ji Seo Jun.

Yeri's character, Oh Ha Rin, experienced the heartbreaking loss of her first love, Ji Seo Jun, a decade ago. Presently, she works at an abandoned animal protection center. On her 18th birthday, she summoned the courage to confess her feelings to Seo Jun, only to tragically discover his lifeless body in their high school photography studio, leaving her unable to express her true emotions to him. After ten years have passed, she unexpectedly receives mysterious photos left behind by Seo Jun. Through multiple journeys back in time triggered by these photos, Oh Ha Rin endeavors tirelessly to alter the course of events and prevent Seo Jun's tragic fate.

Blue Birthday marks a significant milestone for Red Velvet's Yeri as she takes on her first leading role. Paired with PENTAGON's Hongseok, they bring to life a captivating fantasy tale of blossoming first love. Yeri's portrayal in her debut leading role shines brightly, successfully captivating the hearts of fans with her performance.

BITCH X RICH

BITCH X RICH delves into the story of Kim Hye In (portrayed by Lee Eun Saem), the sole witness to the murder of a high school girl. Following the incident, she transfers to the prestigious Cheongdam International High School, where she encounters Baek Je Na (played by Yeri), the influential leader of Diamond 6 and the primary suspect in the murder case.While murder mysteries inherently captivate viewers, BITCH X RICH adds an extra layer of intrigue by introducing a dark tale of blackmail entwined within Kim Hye In's narrative.

Known for her cheerful personality as the youngest member of Red Velvet and her previous portrayals of strong and kind-hearted characters, Yeri is venturing into new territory with her role as the antagonist Baek Jenna. Although her presence is limited in the initial episodes of the drama, her appearances are impactful.

Yeri effortlessly embodies Baek Jenna's signature glare and overall disdain for those she considers beneath her, including teachers and fellow students—even those who attempt to defend her to others. She skillfully captures Baek Jenna's dark and indifferent demeanor, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating her next scenes. Yeri's remarkable performance in the series earned her recognition at the 2023 APAN Star Awards, where she received the prestigious award for Best Actress in a Web Drama.

