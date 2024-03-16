KCON Japan has finally announced its first line of K-pop artists who will be gracing the stage with their phenomenal performances. Iconic girl K-pop group Red Velvet will be joining the long list of roster. Moreover, rookie boy band ZEOBASEONE will also be joining the line-up along with Pledis Entertainment’s latest boy group, TWS.

KCON Japan 2024 lineup announced

On March 16, 2024, KCON Japan, through their official social media page, revealed the first line-up for their upcoming event. The event is scheduled for two days, from May 10, 2024, to May 12, 2024. They have revealed the line-up that will be dazzling the stage on May 11 and 12, 2024. The artist performing on the first day has not been revealed yet. Moreover, the event is being organized at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

On May 11, 2024, Red Velvet, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, and INI will be taking up the M Countdown Stage at ZOZO Marine Stadium. On the other hand, on the third and final day, which is May 12, 2024, NCT WISH, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, Choi Ye Na, TEMPEST, JO1, and ME:I will be performing on the same stage. However, on the posters, it has been written that more artists are to follow who will be performing at the event.

KCON 2024 more locations

KCON is organized by the Korean Entertainment Company, CJ ENM. The main motive of the concert show is to bring together various artists from the world of the K-pop industry and help them connect with the fans who love and adore them. Joon Beom Sim, Head of Music Entertainment at CJ ENM, earlier described KCON as a festival venue where K-culture, lifestyle promotion, and experiences take place.

Moreover, the company has also announced the five locations where the annual event will be held. KCON this year will be starting in Hong Kong on March 30 and March 31 at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Then, it will take place in Japan from May 10 to May 12 and will also be held in Los Angeles from July 26 to 28. Later in 2024, the concert event will take place in Europe and Saudi Arabia, and further information about it will be revealed soon.