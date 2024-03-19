Crush and Red Velvet's Joy spark break up rumors as former deletes photos from social media

Crush, the popular South Korean rapper started dating Red Velvet member Joy around 2021. Since then, the couple has been keeping a low profile about their relationship. Though in the past, they have often been snapped together and shared the photos on their respective social media handles.

Did Crush and Red Velvet's Joy break up? Here's why fans think so

However, on March 19, new speculation began making rounds on the internet as netizens discovered that the post numbers on Crush’s Instagram had gone down significantly. Upon a further look, fans discovered that all the photos featuring his girlfriend Joy had been deleted from the feed. Even the music video titled Mayday, where the couple starred together, now has a black thumbnail, instead of the previous one.

Since the rapper has discreetly taken this action and removed the photos, rumors broke out that the two might be facing some difficulties in their relationship.

Though both of them still follow each other on Instagram, and neither of their agencies has commented anything about it, fans continue to raise the question of whether the couple has gone their separate ways!

Meanwhile, netizens are also saying that this might just be to maintain the aesthetic layout of his feed since the photos might be just archived for promotional purposes and not deleted.

More about Crush and Joy's relationship

The Red Velvet member and Crush met on the set of their collaborative MV Mayday and became good friends, which later blossomed into romance. They came public with their relationship in 2021, and since then the couple has been seemingly going strong.

Advertisement

However, an incident in 2023, led many fans to stop rooting for them.

For the unversed, During an event in 2023, Crush was reportedly spotted interacting with singer Sung Si Kyung, which looked inappropriate to many fans, sparking criticism about the rapper.

During the program, Crush smilingly responded to a statement by the singer saying, “Being an idol is great, however many people are going that way these days. I would like to show you that it’s very much possible to date an idol when you are an artist.”

Advertisement

While once, the netizens loved and treasured the couple, gradually speculations surfaced about Crush’s disrespect towards Joy. Hence, upon the latest buzz, many fans of the Red Velvet members are breathing a sigh of relief.

However, nothing can be said for sure until further confirmation from the couple or their agencies.