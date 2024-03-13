Suits actor Park Shin Woo to tie knot with long-time non-celebrity girlfriend on March 30

Suits actor Park Shin Woo will be tying the knot on March 30 with his long-term girlfriend. His agency released a statement announcing the actor's wedding. He has starred in dramas like Suits, Brilliant Heritage, The Love in Your Eyes and more. His latest project is The Two Sisters which is currently airing.

Suits actor Park Shin Woo to marry long-time girlfriend

On March 13, Park Shin Woo's agency Star It Entertainment announced that the actor would be exchanging his vows with his non-celebrity girlfriend of eight years on March 30. The wedding ceremony will take place in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do. The agency commented that Park Shin Woo eagerly awaits the new chapter of his life and hopes for everyone's warm wishes. The actor expressed his gratitude and remarked that he will strive to be an actor who reciprocates the love and attention that he has received by delivering impactful performances. He thanked fans for their constant support.

More about Park Shin Woo

Park Shin Woo made his debut in 2007 with the drama Ugly Miss Young Ae. The actor has appeared in hit dramas like Suits, Moorim School, Brilliant Heritage, The Love in Your Eyes, Why Her? and more. In 1029 he took the main role in the film One Punch. His drama The Two Sisters is currently siring KBS. He appears in the main role.

The Two Sisters tells the story of two sisters who get separated after their parents divorce. They both grow up through very different circumstances. Despite their differences, there remains one commonality and that is that both sisters grew up in difficult circumstances. As adults, they coincidentally reunite with each other.

