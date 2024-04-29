Know All About Nicole Kidman's Kids: A Look Into Their Lives Away From Spotlight

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made their first public appearance alongside their teen daughters at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, which was held to honor Kidman as the 2024 recipient of the accolade. The occasion was noteworthy because Kidman is known to keep her children away from the spotlight, including her above-mentioned two daughters as well as the two children she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Cruise adopted a girl, Isabella Kidman Cruise, and a boy, Connor Kidman Cruise during their eleven-year marriage between 1990 and 2001. Like Kidman’s two daughters with Urban, her kids with Cruise too, keep a low profile, often staying away from the spotlight.

Over the years, Kidman has expressed on multiple occasions that she wishes she had more babies. “I love, love children,” she told BBC in January 2017. “I love raising children. They make me feel good, and I love being around, and I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach.”

Sadly, Kidman's fertility issues posed a hindrance to Kidman's grand plan of having a squad of babies, however, the actress says "[It's] OK because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews, and I'm a godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: they're quirky, funny, and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

To mark the occasion of Nicole Kidman stepping out for the first public gathering with her teen daughters, here's everything to know about all her four kids, who shy away from the spotlight due to their celebrity parents.

Isabella Kidman Cruise, 31

Kidman and Cruise adopted Isabella on December 22, 1992, after Kidman lost a baby early on. The experience, per Kidman, was very traumatic, and that's when the couple thought of adopting Bella.

Isabella grew up with Cruise in Beverly Hills and goes by the nickname of Bella. She stays mostly out of the spotlight even after having a career in fashion. The designer got her start working with Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes’ fashion line Holmes and Yang, and she soon established her apparel brand, BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise). The eldest Kidman kid sells t-shirts adorned with her own drawings. Her artwork for the most part draws inspiration from “friends, fashion, and music,” per a statement on her clothing line’s website. Before venturing into fashion, Bella graduated from West London’s Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair.

As for her personal life, Bella married British I.T. consultant Max Parker, in 2015, with neither of her famous parents attending the nuptials. Cruise, however, reportedly shouldered the expense of the ceremony. Isabelle, like her father, belongs to the Church of Scientology, per Today, about which Kidman says, “They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, its my job to love them.”

Connor Cruise, 29

Kidman and Cruise adopted Connor just after his birth in Florida on January 17, 1995. Though her marriage with Cruise ended six years after the couple adopted their son, Kidman said that she is thankful for the relationship, as it brought to her her two older children.

“I got married really fast and really young,” Kidman said in 2012, before adding, “But I don't regret that because it got me Bella and Connor and I did have a fantastic marriage for a long period.”

Connor, who grew up in Los Angeles, has a couple of acting credits to his name, including Seven Pounds starring Will Smith, and a 2012 action film called Red Dawn. The following year, Connor switched to music, releasing his debut album in 2013 and landing DJ gigs across the States.

Additionally, he is an innate fisherman, a passion he attributes to the excessive travels with his parents as a child. “We used to go fishing a lot when I was a kid,” he told People in 2016, adding, “I was blessed to travel the world as a young kid and now I'm traveling the world working.” Cruise, 29, currently resides in Florida in a Scientology community. He was last photographed at Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 15

Kidman and Urban welcomed their eldest daughter Sunday Rose on July 7, 2008. According to People, Kidman’s father first suggested the name Sunday in honor of the Australian patron of the arts, Sunday Reed, and the parents of the baby girl were more than happy to oblige. While Sunday was but a child, the Urbans relocated to Tennessee, leading Sunday to adopt a bit of a Southern accent in addition to her parents’ Aussie lingo.

As for her professional aspirations, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban is reportedly planning on following in her mother’s footsteps. In a 2018 interview for Time 100, Kidman shared that Sunday is “showing an interest in directing right now.” Furthermore, Sunday also does some acting, per her mother.

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13

Kidman and Urban welcomed Faith via gestational surrogate on December 28, 2010. Similar to her sister, Faith’s name also holds significant meaning. Despite their fertility struggles, Kidman and Urban did not give up “faith” that they'd have another child together, a close ally of the couple told People after the baby girl's birth. As for her middle name, Margaret comes from her maternal great-grandmother.

Kidman and Urban have gone to lengths to keep their daughters’ lives private over the years, however, the two occasionally made public appearances alongside their mother. The sisters were extras in Kidman’s HBO show Big Little Lies and voiced little birds in Angry Birds 2. In 2021, Sunday and Faith made a rare virtual public appearance to support their mother at the 2021 Golden Globes.

