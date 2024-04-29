Pinkvilla was the first to report that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are reuniting on a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Soon after, the makers officially announced the film with the title Sunny Sanskari Ki Meena Kumari. Karan Johar blocked the Good Friday Weekend of 2025 for the arrival of Sunny Sanskari and his Tulsi Kumari. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to go on floors and the makers have brought in credible names in the ensemble cast.

Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf on board Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

According to sources close to the development, Shashank Khaitan has roped in Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf to play key roles in this Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-led romantic comedy. "It's a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years. The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast. Joining Varun and Janhvi are Sanya and Rohit," revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that both Sanjay and Rohit will share a very interesting dynamic with Varun and Janhvi in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. “The makers are all set to take the film on floors in a fortnight. Apart from some international shoots, the journey on SSKTK begins with a schedule in Mumbai, followed by Rajasthan,” the source informed, adding further that the makers will be shooting for the film until the end of this year.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor dates are blocked for 2024

Varun will be juggling two films in 2024 – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and David Dhawan’s comedy – before moving on to No Entry 2 in 2025. “Varun just wrapped up shooting for BabyJohn and will follow it up with Sunny Sanskari, David Dhawan’s next and No Entry 2. He is focusing on doing multiple films a year, rather than having those big gaps,” the source added.

Janhvi meanwhile has two Pan India biggies under her kitty – the NTR starrer Devara and a period saga Karna with Suriya – apart from the Karan Johar produced Mr and Mrs Mahi and the Junglee Pictures Production Ulajh. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

