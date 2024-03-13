BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s One of The Girls becomes first song by female K-pop soloist to amass 600 million Spotify streams in 2024

BLACKPINK’s main rapper and vocalist partnered up with the American singer The Weeknd and released a collaborative song titled One Of The Girls, which took the internet by storm. The singers’ co-star from the HBO series The Idol, Lilly Rose Depp also featured for a verse in this smash hit track, which was originally released as a part of Abel’s (The Weeknd) album Cry In Silence.

Jennie and The Weeknd’s One of The Girls scripts history with 600 million Spotify streams

On March 13, One of The Girls finally amassed an impressive 600 million streams on Spotify, making it one of the best Korean-American collaborative music to be produced ever.

Additionally, as the popular track takes home a win, Jennie also grabs the title of the first female soloist who has achieved this feat in 2024. Just a few weeks ago, the song reached 500 million streams, making the K-pop superstar have two songs achieving the feat, including One of The Girls and her debut individual track, SOLO.

With the track achieving such a historical milestone, Jennie has now surpassed BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN, which was released in the same year.

On this special day, congratulate Jennie by watching the MV of One of The Girls

Advertisement

More about One of The Girls

One of The Girls marked Jennie’s long-awaited solo since 2018 upon its release the song became a super hit, evidenced by its daily 4 to 5 million streams. Moreover, the track held its position for 6 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, breaking the record of Jennie’s bandmate Rosé’s On The Ground.

Additionally, in the last three months, One of The Girls acquired over 300 million Spotify streams, maintaining the stance of the first K-pop act to achieve the feat in 2024.

Since its release, the song managed to amass around 300 million additional streams in 2023, helping the song hit 600 million streams on today’s date.

More about Jennie

Meanwhile, as Jennie basks in the newfound achievement, she is also keeping busy with her solo ventures. The BLACKPINK vocalist recently released a track called Slow Motion, which materialized from a 3-year-long collaborative effort with American rapper Matt Champion.

Slow Motion also continues to soar high as it has already achieved an impressive 1.21 million debut streams on Spotify, making it the first track of 2024 to achieve the feat.

Fans of the K-pop icon Jennie have queued up to congratulate her on many achievements and they can’t wait to witness her reclaiming dominance in the realm of K-pop.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie becomes first female K-pop soloist to have 2 songs over 500 million streams with One Of The Girls