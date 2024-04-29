Source Reveals Cher's Ego 'Has Gotten Huge Boost' Since She Started Dating Boyfriend AE; 'She Pushes Herself...'

It looks like popular singer, actress and television personality Cher is just enjoying life with her boyfriend, Alexander A.E. Edwards!

“She says she’s up on all the latest music and trends now because of him,” said a source. “Her ego has gotten a huge boost by having him on her arm.”

Edwards is 38 years old, nearly 40 years younger than Cher, who is 77.

Dating a younger man has its challenges. A.E. enjoys partying excessively, and while Cher has a lot of energy, it's not healthy for a woman her age.

According to an insider, Cher doesn't want to appear outdated, so she pushes herself to stay out late.

Also, Cher doesn't want Josh to party without her because she knows there are always many attractive women around him, which makes her jealous.

Who is Cher's boyfriend A.E. Edwards?

Alexander AE Edwards is a 38-year-old music executive who was the Vice President of the Artists and Repertoire (A&R) department of Def Jam Records. In this role, he supervised the artistic development of recording artists.

Alexander AE Edwards is a 38-year-old music executive who was the Vice President of the Artists and Repertoire (A&R) department of Def Jam Records. In this role, he supervised the artistic development of recording artists.

He is credited with discovering and signing Def Jam rapper YK Osiris. He also served as VP of A&R at Victor Victor, the label that discovered the late rapper Pop Smoke. Edwards has one child, a 4-year-old son named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom he shares with model Amber Rose.

How did Alexander AE Edwards and Cher meet?

In an October 2023 interview with People, Cher revealed she met Edwards “for about 15 minutes” during Paris Fashion Week in 2022. Later in 2022, the pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in L.A.

Later, Cher confirmed the rumors when she responded to a fan on Twitter who asked her if she had a new boyfriend. "YESSSSS!" Cher replied.

In another tweet, she said, "We’re Happy."

In December 2022, fans thought Cher and Edwards had gotten engaged. She posted a photo of the big diamond ring she got.

Cher said on her talk show that even though it may seem strange on paper, they get along great in real life. She thinks Edwards is amazing, kind, smart, talented, and funny. She also thinks he's handsome.

