Aamir Khan was 'bowled over' by THIS actor's performance in Laapataa Ladies; says 'he had nothing to do'

Currently streaming on Netflix after making a strong showing at the box office, Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies has garnered critical acclaim and praise from fans and cinema lovers alike. In a recent interview, actor Aamir Khan spoke about a particular actor whose performance in the film came as a surprise to him.

Aamir Khan heaps praises on Sparsh Shrivastava

During the chat with author Neelesh Misra for Netflix India, Aamir Khan praised all the actors of Laapataa Ladies, particularly Sparsh Shrivastava, whom Aamir admitted surprised him. He said, “When I saw the film for the first time, when Kiran showed me the first cut, all the actors, including even the junior-most actors, did a great job."

He continued, "These three, he gestured toward Nitanshi, Pratibha, and Ravi, did a great job. You fulfilled your roles with such flair. But the character that surprised me was Sparsh's. His performance shocked me. I could see the others' performance on paper itself. But Sparsh's character wasn't written so clearly on paper. He had nothing to do; he was just panicking and running around. But when I saw him enact it, I was bowled over. The way he has performed it, your heart goes out to him."

Sparsh Shrivastava recalls getting a call from Aamir Khan

Sparsh described a humorous event with Aamir Khan that occurred the first time the Dangal actor approached him after watching the crime drama streaming series Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega. Sparsh recounted, "He messaged me saying, 'Hi Sparsh, I'm Aamir Khan. I admired your work in Jamtara and would like to speak with you. I wondered why Aamir Khan would message me. I suspected it was a hoax. Jamtara is a scam-based show. I thought someone was defrauding me."

“Then I asked sir to send me a voice note to make it believable. Then he said he would video call me in a while. When he called, I was covering the camera with my hand. I was still under the impression that someone was fooling me. But then I saw, he was sitting right under a good light, his skin was glowing, he was wearing a cream shirt, and I got excited."

More About Laapata Ladies

Laapataa Ladies revolves around Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Phool (Nitanshi Goel) are recently married. The pair takes a crowded train to Mukhi, the area where Deepak and his family reside. Phool is mistakenly switched by another newlywed on the same train as he arrives at the station late at night, owing to Deepak's failure to distinguish his wife, whose face is hidden behind a red veil.

Deepak returns home and discovers that the woman he has come with is not his wife Phool, but rather a lady who identifies herself as 'Pushpa Rani' (Pratibha Ranta).

Aamir Khan on the work front

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Genelia Deshmukh has joined the cast as the lead heroine. The film is being directed by RS Prasanna and is expected to release on Christmas 2024. He will also be backing Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

