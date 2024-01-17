The Bequeathed starring Kim Hyun Joo and Park Hee soon : Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch

The Bequeathed Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Park Byung Eun and Ryu Kyung Soo is a Netflix mystery thriller which tells the story of a woman who inherits a gravesite. As this happens, her own family history begins to unravel. The series is much anticipated because of its stellar cast and thrilling plot. From the release date to cast and more; here are all the details you need to know before the drama's premiere.

The Bequeathed: Release date

The Bequeathed is set to premiere on January 19, 2024.

Where

The drama will be streaming on Netflix.

Cast and crew

The main cast includes Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Park Byung Eun and Ryu Kyung Soo.

Kim Joo Hyun made her acting debut with her appearance in Kim Hyun Chul's music video in 1996. Her breakthrough role was in the 1998 film If It Snows on Christmas. the actor is known for her roles in Heklbound, Undercover, Boys Over Flowers and more. She will be appearing in Hellbound 2 which is scheduled to release in 2024.

Park Hee Soon kicked off his acting career with the 2002 film Three. His first drama was Evasive Inquiry Agency which was released in 2007 and he bagged the main role. The actor is known for his roles in Moving, Trolley My Name and many more. His upcoming drama is Country and Nation.

Ryu Byung Eun started off in 200 with a minor role in the drama Mr Duke. His breakthrough role was the 2015 film Assassination. Since then he has been a part of multiple hit projects like Eve, Lost, Oh My Baby and more. He will be appearing in the much-awaited Hong Rang.

Ryu Kyung Soo's first acting gig was the 2012 drama Happy Ending. He has been featured in popular dramas like Itaewon Class, Hellbound, Lovestruck in the City, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 and more.

Yeong Sanh Ho who is known for creating Save Me 2, Hellbound, King of Pigs and many more wrote and directed this project. Min Hong Nam also joined him in directing The Bequeathed. He has also previously worked on Peninsula, Psychokinesis and Train to Busan.

Plot

The surrounds Yoon Seo Ha who inherits a gravesite after her uncle's death. Since she comes into possession of this land, strange things start happening around her. Her younger brother, Kim Young Ho's doings confuse her even more. Choi Sung Joon is a detective and is out to figure out the answers to the recent incidents. He derives that these inauspicious happenings are connected to Yoo Seo Ha's family's grave site. Park Sang Min is the chief of the detective squad. The two detectives have a rivalry amongst them. Due to a past case, there is jealousy and an inferiority complex that harbours between the two.

