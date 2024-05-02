Is Jennifer Connelly Up For Filming Top Gun 3 With Tom Cruise? Actress Reveals

Tom Cruise’s 2022 sequel of the Top Gun franchise made headlines with its $1.4 billion global success, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Top Gun: Maverick was not just another movie in the actor’s blockbuster streak, but one of his best, with a $248 million opening worldwide, per BBC. Hence, it is only natural that fans are hoping for a potential third installment soon.

With initial reports claiming that Top Gun 3 was apparently in the works, Top Gun: Maverick co-star Jennifer Connelly provided her insight in a recent interview. While She is “ready” to reprise her role as Penny Benjamin, the actor teased that there’s nothing “concrete” about the third sequel yet.

Jennifer Connelly is waiting for a Top Gun 3 call

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old star opened up about her interest in continuing with the Tom Cruise-led franchise at the Dark Matter premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, April 29. "I'll be there. I'm ready," Jennifer Connelly told ET’s Nischelle Turner.

Connelly, who co-starred alongside Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, and others, showed her enthusiasm for returning to the franchise by adding, "We had such a great time shooting it. It was fun."

However, the Hulk actress pondered over the movie’s development and said, “I haven't seen anything.” Yet. Top Gun franchise producer, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed to People that they were “working on” Top Gun 3 in March. Presuming Connelly is unaware of the update, she recalled having “a casual chat” with director Joseph Kosinski about a potential third sequel.

“[I talked to him] about the possibility of it, but I don't know anything concrete,” the Career Opportunities star disclosed while acknowledging Kosinski’s “great” work. Connelly and the Top Gun director had also collaborated in 2017’s Only the Brave.

What is delaying the full-fledged production of Top Gun 3 is lead actor Tom Cruise’s tight schedule. Bruckheimer revealed that he is an “in-demand actor” with multiple movies lined up. Thus, only time will tell how soon a third sequel shall come across. Fair to say, being the face of a billion-dollar film franchise comes with its own set of challenges.

How did Jennifer Connelly land her Top Gun part?

While Connelly was not intentionally pursuing a role in the blockbuster sequel in 2022, she revealed that her great rapport with director Krosinski encouraged her to participate. “Joe Kosinski called me and said, 'Hey, I have this idea.' And I was thrilled that he called me to work together again because I had such a great time working with him [on Only the Brave],” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2022.

She was “flattered” by Kosinski’s idea of casting her in the action film. After she read the script, Connelly admitted that she was impressed by the “compelling” story and was all in for it. The Oscar-winning actress also met Tom Cruise for the first time on the sets of Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.

