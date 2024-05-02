Did you know Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies' Pratibha Ranta has a special Preity Zinta connection?

Pratibha Ranta is winning hearts after her captivating performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Once a TV star, the actress made her big screen debut with Kiran's directorial. She also played the role of Shama in SLB's web series.

In an old interview, Pratibha once talked about her school and shared her special Preity Zinta connection.

Pratibha Ranta and Preity Zinta have THIS in common

During an old interview with PTI, Pratibha Ranta said that she did her schooling at the Convent of Jesus And Mary School where Preity Zinta also attended.

Recalling how her friends used to tease her for her acting aspirations, the Heeramandi actress said, "It is ironic that Preity Zinta is from my hometown (Shimla, Himachal Pradesh) and studied at the same school. Everyone would call me Preity Zinta or I would get teased with lines like, 'Dekho, heroine aa rahi hai.' I was like 'Ab to main Preity Zinta ban ke rahungi.'

In an interview with Indian Express, the Laapataa Ladies actress recalled her family's words and shared, "For the longest, we only had Preity Zinta who made it to the industry from there and my family would often say, 'Sabki kismat Preity Zinta jaisi nahi hoti.' In fact, I was also called by her name back in town, so growing up all that I heard is that I am a heroine and one day I will go to Mumbai. So I knew I had to figure a way out."

Pratibha Ranta talks about her Heeramandi and Laapata Ladies characters

Calling her Heeramandi character ‘nice, yet complex’, Pratibha recently said to Indulge that she was able to see another version of herself through the character because, at times, you experience things through your characters, that you may not experience in real life.” Talking about Laapataa Ladies, she said that she was able to relate to her character Jaya and gave spontaneous reactions but for Shama, she had to create the situations in mind to understand how the character would react in reality.

In the same interview, Pratibha revealed that she got Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar after wrapping up Laapata Ladies and prays that she gets to play a lead in more SLB projects soon.

