Athiya Shetty's 'great styling, great photographer' comment on KL Rahul's post grabs attention; fans react

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most popular couples of Bollywood. The two have been happily married for over a year. Their mushy posts and dedication towards each other often stir the internet. On various occasions, being a supportive wife, Athiya is seen hyping up her cricketer husband also.

Now, yet again, KL Rahul dropped a multi-picture post on his social media handle attracting candid reaction from his dear wife, leaving fans intrigued.

KL Rahul dropped dapper pictures of himself on the Internet

Today, on May 2, a while back, Athiya Shetty’s husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul took to his social media handle and dropped a series of pictures on Instagram. In a carousel of images, he looked dapper in an off-white jacket paired beneath a white shirt paired with black denims and matching shoes. A series of pictures captured his candid shots in the picturesque setting of a beautiful garden in the background.

The Indian cricketer didn’t write anything in the caption but dropped a sun shine emoji.

Take a look:

Athiya Shetty's comment left fans intrigued

Soon after the post was shared, the doting wife Athiya Shetty reacted to the post as she wrote, "Great styling, great photographer..," in the comments followed by a smiley emoji.

This cute internet banter left all the fans of the much-loved couple about the photographer. A user wrote, “you were the photographer?” another user speculated, “@athiyashetty photography you,” accompanied by a peek and laughing emoji.

Take a look:

During an interview with Star Sports last year, KL Rahul had offered effusive praises about his dear wife. The Indian cricketer had credited his loving wife for his ‘balanced state of mind’. He had said, “If I am peaceful if I am in a balanced state of mind, that helps me perform my best, and that’s what she does for me in terms of cricket and professionally. Also, I can be a little too laid back and content at times. She challenges me to do better, push my boundaries a little bit.”

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty got married to KL Rahul after years of dating. The couple tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony that took place at veteran actor’s spacious Khandala mansion, Jahaan.

