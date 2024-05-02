'And I Cried So Much On Set': Colleen Hoover's Verity Book Movie Is In Works; Details Inside

Author Colleen Hoover’s Verity is in works

Colleen Hoover's popular novel Verity is being adapted into a movie, with production currently underway.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, three months before the premiere of the Blake Lively-starring It Ends With Us, the movie adaptation of the author's best-selling 2016 novel of the same name, another film based on her standalone thriller Verity is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios.

THR also reports that there hasn't been any announcement regarding the cast or director yet, but Hillary Seitz, known for writing thrillers like Insomnia, Eagle Eye, and The Unforgivable, is working on the script. Meanwhile, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund are said to be on board as producers.

About Colleen Hoover’s 2018 book Verity

Colleen Hoover’s book was first self-published in 2018. The book Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired by the husband of best-selling author Verity Crawford to finish her remaining novels as she lies in a coma from a mysterious accident.

While on the job, Lowen discovers Verity's unfinished memoir that is filled with chilling details about her secret life, including what really happened to her late daughter. As Lowen begins to develop feelings for Verity's husband, she must try discern fiction from the family's complicated reality.

Meanwhile, Hoover’s first book Slammed was published on January 2012.

Author Colleen Hoover’s thoughts on It Ends With Us

Colleen Hoover (44) expressed her heartfelt thoughts on the upcoming film It Ends With Us.

"I got to see the footage they filmed thus far," she told Today last June. "I'm not a crier. I know that I write emotional books but I'm not an emotional person. And I cried so much on set."

The Reminders Of Him author added, "I'm extremely happy, and now my expectations are up and I'm going to keep them there."

According to E! News, the 2016 book was loosely inspired by her parent's relationship as pointed out by the best-selling author.

About the novel film It Ends WIth Us

The Colleen Hoover’s novel film revolves around Lily Bloom who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents' relationship, as cited by IMDb.

The romantic film includes Blake Lively, Justin Badoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and Isabella Ferrer.

