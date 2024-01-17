IU announces 18-cities H.E.R. world tour; all you need to know about the dates, venues, and more

IU is set to embark on her 2024 world tour, H.E.R., encompassing 18 cities. The tour kicks off in Seoul on March 2, promising a global showcase of IU's musical prowess and connecting with fans across diverse locations. Meanwhile, IU will also unveil her pre-single with BTS’ V, Love Wins on January 24.

Renowned South Korean artist IU is set to embark on an 18-city world tour, H.E.R., as officially revealed on January 17. The tour kicks off in Seoul with four consecutive nights of concerts starting on March 2, 3, 9, and 10.

IU's musical journey will then extend across diverse cities in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Fans eagerly anticipate the live performances that will showcase IU's exceptional talent and global appeal. The official H.E.R. tour poster, along with the comprehensive list of tour stops, heightens the excitement for this international musical odyssey.

IU to release pre-single Love Wins featuring BTS' V on January 24

IU is set to captivate fans with her upcoming pre-release single, Love Wins, featuring BTS' V, scheduled to come out on January 24 at 6 p.m. KST, 2:30 p.m. IST. The announcement comes after a visually striking poster was dropped, showing IU recording a mysterious video of V at an undisclosed location. The phrase, "to the place that can't be reached with my poor imagination," adds an intriguing element to the concept. In a monochromatic setting with a touch of pink for the title, IU tenderly captures V's gaze in what seems to be an abandoned restaurant. With minimal details revealed, the poster hints at the thematic depth of IU's upcoming single. After a two-year hiatus, IU unveiled her comeback plans on January 15, accompanied by the introduction of a new TikTok account, building anticipation for her long-awaited return.

However, controversy surrounds IU's song Love Wins as some LGBTQIA individuals express concerns about the potential dilution of the phrase, a pride parade slogan, when used in a general heterosexual context. Critics question the title choice, while others argue for the universal message of love triumphing over prejudice. Meanwhile, Netizens caution against hasty judgments, questioning whether the poster's depiction implies heterosexuality in the song.

