'More Fun Than I Make It Sound': Yellowjackets Star Nicole Maines Announces New Memoir

Nicole Maines is an openly transgender actor who has announced her book launch on April 30th, which is all set to release this October. Her memoir, It Gets Better…Except When It Gets Worse will be released from The Dial Press which will take the readers along her journey in the LGBTQ+ community.

Nicole Maines' upcoming memoir

Yellowjackets actress and transgender activist, Nicole Maines is speaking up about her childhood in the latest venture: It Gets Better… Except When It Gets Worse, a tell-all memoir of her remarkable journey to Hollywood which includes her getting her first big role in the CW’s Supergirl, playing television’s first live-action transgender superhero. Her memoir talks about Nicole’s journey from her perspective.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Nicole said she has struggled to find a space for her voice for a long time. She tried using social media platforms but she would hit a wall of online trolls and bigots and Maines was looking for a way to show her side without inviting any pointless debate. The Supergirl's alum was able to speak her mind through this book. She added, "Over the course of writing It Gets Better, what started as a memoir became a collection of the thoughts, feelings and fears that occupy my brain while I try to keep my grip on my own sanity as the world revolves around me. It's more fun than I make it sound."

Nicole Maine: Here is all we know about her!!

The actress came out as transgender when she was a kid and she narrated this story through the lens of Amy Ellis Nut in the 2015 book: Becoming Nicole, The Transformation of an American Family. Maines was also the plaintiff in the 2014 Maine Supreme Judicial Court case, Doe v. Clenchy, which suggested that the actress’ school district violated the state’s Human Rights Act by not allowing her to use the school’s washrooms.

In her memoir, Maines will also open up about how she left her home state for Hollywood and landed herself a role in CW’s Supergirl. She also appeared in Freeform’s Good Trouble and CW’s The Flash. The actress was also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award and was one of Variety’s 2022 ‘Power of Young Hollywood’ honorees. Furthermore, She has spoken in the past about how she hoped her role in the Supergirl series would normalize transness. As for her upcoming memoir, she wants to remind the readers that sometimes a happy ending is only the beginning of the story. It Gets Better…Except When It Gets Worse is set to arrive on bookshelves on 15 October and is available now for preorder.

