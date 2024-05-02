Ex-NFL Tight End Vernon Davis Shares Opinion on How Long Will Travis Kelce’s Career Be; DETAILS Inside

The Super Bowl LVIII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, handed their star tight end, Travis Kelce, a new contract on Monday. The Chiefs have won two consecutive Super Bowls and desire to be the first team to complete a 3-peat in NFL history. They also signed the fastest wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Kelce has been crucial to the Chiefs, and they would like him to stay with them for as long as possible. Ex-NFL star Vernon Davis gave an insightful statement about Kelce’s career and retirement timeline.

Kelce’s NFL Career and Contract Extension

The 2024-24 season would be Travis Kelce’s 12th season with the Chiefs and in the NFL. He has won 3 Super Bowls and featured in Pro Bowler 9 times. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive seasons with 1000+ receiving yards and most games with 100+ receiving yards by a tight end.

The Chiefs announced on X, formerly Twitter, that they have extended Kelce's contract, which would earn him $34.3 million in two years. He is now the highest-paid tight end in the league. Patrick Mahomes congratulated his teammate for the extension and told fans he'd not let Kelce leave.

Vernon Davis’ Comments

Davis believes that Kelce would be able to keep himself fit and stretch his career for many seasons to come. He said that Kelce is good at taking care of his body, and that matters the most at the end of the day. Kelce’s impact on the game will determine how long he will play before calling it a day.

Kelce will turn 35 in October, but he has been great as ever. He was 16 short of recording 1000 yards last season as he was benched to give him some rest in the final game week. Kelce is reliable and has only missed one game due to injury since his first season in 2013.