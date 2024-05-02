In a lovely TikTok video posted on April 28, Barker, 48, and Kardashian, 45, can be seen walking down a corridor with their backs to the camera. Holding hands, Barker softly nudges Kardashian's buttocks with his drumsticks, and she then reciprocates.

The TikTok video features the song "Good Good Things" by Descendents, where Barker is seen wearing a gray top, black pants, and a navy beanie. Kardashian opted for a black and white plaid shirt dress and knee-high black boots for this unique video.

Kardashian joked in the TikTok comments section after posting the black-and-white version of the video on her Instagram stories: "Had to get at least one good one in 🖤" as Barker responded, "🤪.” This video was released following Kardashian's numerous social media posts on April 18, when she celebrated her 45th birthday.

Kardashian's 45th birthday celebration with Barker

The popular actress celebrated her birthday with Barker, who wed her in 2022, on an enjoyable trip. Barker spelled out "Kourt" on their private jet using silver balloons. Their celebration was enhanced nicely by the balloons.

Barker obviously wanted to make Kardashian's birthday even more memorable. It's good to see the couple having such a good time together, and their trip seemed wonderful.

Alongside posting multiple snaps, Barker wrote in the caption, "To my lovely wife—my soulmate and my best friend—I wish you a happy birthday. I love you, I love our life together."

Barker's Appreciation for Wife; Kardashian and Disick Co-parenting

Barker further added, "I appreciate you being the most wonderful wife anyone could want. Here's to many more years of adventures together.” Rocky, the couple's 5-month-old son, lives with them.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and her ex-husband, Scott Disick, 40, are parenting three children: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

Travis Barker, 46, and his ex-wife, 49-year-old Shanna Moakler, also have three children: 20-year-old Landon, 18-year-old Alabama, and 25-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter from a previous marriage.

