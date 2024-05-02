Kansas City Chiefs 3-Peat in Danger as Rashee Rice Likely to Get Long Suspension

Rashee Rice was one of the most important members of the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce last season. The Chiefs outdid the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in February. They scored in the final moments of the game to defend their title.

The team, led by star quarterback Mahomes and TE Kelce, wants to win a third consecutive title. But their aspirations took a hit when their wide receiver got into legal trouble.

Rice’s Car Crash and NFL Sanction

Rashee Rice has 8 charges on his name after being involved in a car accident in Dallas. Dashcam footage revealed that the WR was overspeeding and following unsafe driving practices. His car was seen hitting multiple vehicles before he sneaked away from the accident spot before the cops arrived.

NFL insider James Palmer reported that Rice's suspension duration will range from 2 games to half the season. He added that the Chiefs don't know the exact number of games, but it is significant. Roger Goodell and Clark Hunt are taking their due time to come to a decision, he concluded. The sanction is more than the suspension of the NFL GOAT Tom Brady, who once missed 4 games.

Chief’s Plan B for 3-Peat

Young receiver Rashee Rice was the top receiver for the Chiefs in 2023. He started 8 games out of the 16 he played and recorded 79 receptions for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns. For his incredible show, he was speculated to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Chiefs Player of the Year.

The Chiefs are aware of the troubles that Rice’s absence will bring to the table as soon as the season starts. That’s why they recruited Marquise Hollywood Brown and drafted the fastest player in the league, Xavier Worthy, in the 2024 draft. They have extended Kelce’s contract and will hope for a spectacular performance from him and Patrick Mahomes to conquer the league once again.