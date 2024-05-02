Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raised eyebrows recently by liking a post on X that placed "People who never took the vaccine even after all the social pressure" at the apex of a "Pyramid of Intellect." The implication seemed to be that Rodgers considers himself among the most intelligent people on the planet for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, despite scientific consensus on its safety and efficacy.

Why is Aaron Rodgers considered smarter than an average human?

The 40-year-old signal-caller is no stranger to courting controversy with his unconventional views, having previously drawn criticism for voicing support for debunked conspiracy theories. However, Rodgers' academic background suggests a high level of natural intelligence that may explain his propensity for contrarian thinking.

According to publicly available information from multiple sources, Rodgers scored 1300 on the SAT, equivalent to an IQ of around 130—in the top 2% of the population. He also reportedly scored 36 on the Wonderlic test, translating to an IQ of 131 in the 97th percentile, though the Wonderlic's validity as an IQ measure is disputed. His 3.6 GPA at UC Berkeley further corroborates his strong cognitive abilities.

Aaron Rodgers’ arrogance or justified confidence?

While Rodgers' X (formerly Twitter) activity could be construed as arrogant self-promotion, his supporters might argue it simply reflects justified confidence in his intellect. After all, success at the quarterback position in the NFL requires rapidly processing complex information under extreme pressure.

An advertisement from 2012 highlighted the dizzying array of reads, adjustments, and calculations Rodgers must make pre-snap, suggesting exceptional cognitive prowess. As the video's narrator states: "His job is really just that – advanced mathematics on a football field."

In the same vein, quotes from Rodgers indicating his belief in "doing his own research" could either show disregard for expertise or an aptitude for independent critical thinking.

Even if Rodgers does possess a well-above-average IQ, intelligent people can still fall victim to flawed logic, motivated reasoning, or an inability to update beliefs in light of new evidence. As the saying goes, "an intelligent idiot is still an idiot."

Granted, Rodgers' cognitive talents are undeniable based on available data, but his mere belief that he is among the smartest people alive does not make it so. He now enters a crucial stage of his career with the New York Jets. The quarterback would be wise to let his on-field decision-making, rather than social media controversies, determine his legacy.

