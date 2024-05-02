Mirroring The Industry: ‘Bada Hai Toh Behetar Hai’; Not always applicable

Over the years, an Aamir Khan dialogue that stood the test of time is – always chase excellence, and success shall follow. The actor restarted the conversation recently with his appearance at the Kapil Sharma Show, where his stories spoke about how he has always been an underdog as far as theatrical returns are concerned. Rajkumar Hirani once told Khan, ‘Films like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, and Taare Zameen Par, were flop on the announcement but successes upon their release,’ and that’s precisely how the film business performs.

"No Bigger Critic Than The Audience"

Time and again, the audience has proved that there is no bigger critic, no bigger influencer, and no bigger judge than them. The big wigs of the industry have always spoken about how there is no formula for success, but yet, on the execution front, the industry has always followed the herd mentality of making feature films in a genre that is bringing in the audience. There's a saying, 'Don't kill the goose that lays the golden egg', and this can be used in various aspects of life. Action as a genre has succeeded in a big way in the post-COVID world, which attracted actors and filmmakers to chase action films.

While it’s a big-screen genre, there has been an overdose of action films over the last year and a half, making the audience averse and selective on the action films they wish to consume on the big screen. The actors have gone to producers saying, “Sir Badi Film Chahiye” whereas the ideal approach should have been “Sir, Achi Film Chahiye”.

The weirdest of conversations have taken place between actors, directors, and producers in the 12 months. “Sir, Aap Lokesh, Neel Ya Atlee Leke Aao, Main Script Bina Film Kar Dunga” is a statement that multiple actors from the younger lot have used. “Sir, Aap Ek 150 Crore Ki Action Film Bana Do, Main Meri Fees Kum Kar Dunga”, “Sir Yeh Script Achi Hai, But It’s Too Small. Let’s Make A Spectacle”, “Yeh Toh OTT Film Hai, Aap Action Wala Film Leke Aa Jao, At-least Opening Lag Jayegi” – the scripts in today’s time are judged basis the box office potential – no wonder, the increase in failures in the genre. “Ek South Style Masala Banate Hai,” said an actor, forgetting that cinema across the industry works based on their flavor and conviction. Rather than recreating, it’s better to create!

“Yeh Toh OTT Film Hai, Aap Action Wala Film Leke Aa Jao, At-least Opening Lag Jayegi” – the scripts in today’s time are judged basis the box office potential – no wonder, the increase in failures in the genre Himesh Mankad

One can’t manufacture or cultivate a hit film., as that’s always something that takes everyone by surprise on a Friday morning. But what one can manufacture and create is a good film. Madgaon Express for example was rejected by half of the industry before Excel and Kunal Kemmu decided to make it with not-so-conventionally bankable stars. Reason? “Choti Film Hai Yaar, Kaun Dekhega?” tells an insider. Now imagine the business potential of a well-made comic caper like Madgaon Express with a relatively bigger cast.

A shift in mentality while making a film is a must in today’s time and age as to get back to the pre-pandemic days, it’s essential to curate content similar to the pre-pandemic days. There will be successes, there will be failures – but let them be honest, and not corrupted by the thought process of box office returns. Yes, the box office is an important factor and a driving force, but if all scripts were locked based on the box office, we would completely go off the radar for those surprise packages with stars – which come, and do the numbers.

In today’s time and age, actors might even reject two of the greatest films of the last decade - Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dangal – Why? Not because of the script, but because, “Yaar, Yeh Big Screen Spectacle Toh Nai Lag Rahi”. Would an actor dare to pick up a film like Vicky Donor in today’s world? The answer is certainly no. There is no formula for success. The strength of the Hindi Film Industry rests in the diversity of content – there’s something for every section of the audience, from every strata of stars.

2019 stands stall as one of the best years of the Hindi Film Industry

2019 has been the year that saw successes across genres – from Kabir Singh to War, from Kesari to Mission Mangal, from Dream Girl to Chhicchore, from Gully Boy to Good News, from Mardaani 2 to Batla House, from Housefull 4 to Super 30. Any idea why this happened? Because the actors dared to dream, and this bread-and-butter cinema will be back only once the habit of seeing stars in genuinely “good” cinema comes back. No genre can assure big returns, but a good film with a big star certainly amps up the potential of hitting the big number, irrespective of the genre. The same Dangal or Bajrangi Bhaijaan becomes a 100 - 150 crore film with a mid-range star, but it's Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's presence that pushed it to the 300 crore club. That's how the dynamic works, as the big stars will always make a good film reach out to a far wider section of the audience.

There’s a misplaced understanding of good cinema because the agencies keep the actors and producers in the dark by painting a false picture of what’s actually good and what’s actually bad. Himesh Mankad

There’s a misplaced understanding of good cinema because the agencies keep the actors and producers in the dark by painting a false picture of what’s actually good and what’s actually bad. Seeing the ratings, and bot reviews, the producers and actors get a false gratification that their film is good but there is no audience for the genre. Course correction happens when there is acceptance, and the acceptance will come when the opinions are not manipulated and manufactured. Constructive criticism is the key to growth – a slogan that must be pasted on the walls of every person working in the fraternity. No credible person would have an agenda to run down something good, as in the social media age, it takes barely 2 hours to be exposed. So rather take feedback as an opinion of a well-wisher, than make a hue and cry on the same.

There's a sense of false validation for the creative team based on some of the highly manipulated reviews across the board. It took me at least two hours to figure out if the recently released OTT show was good or bad because the social media was flooded with bot reviews, painting a false picture in the initial hours of the show going on air. To conclude, a genuinely “GOOD” film, will never fail – that has been the thumb rule of business for decades and will continue to be the thumb rule. There will be exceptions, but those exceptions will also have logical reasons for failure.

All said and done, without any false intentions – Bada Nahi, Acha Chunoo.. Tabhi Toh Baat Banegi. It’s not important to chase big films, it’s important to chase good films – the success will follow.

