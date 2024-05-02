John Cena Declared Osama Bin Laden's Death On WWE Extreme Rules 13 Years Ago

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

John Cena won his eighth WWE Championship at Extreme Rules 2011, winning the WWE Championship against The Miz and John Morrison in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match. Apart from the Leader of Cenation's Championship triumph, the pay-per-view was remembered for another significant moment.

Osama Bin Laden, the most wanted terrorist at that time and the mastermind behind 9/11, was killed on May 1, 2011, the same night Extreme Rules took place. Following Cena's decisive victory, at local time 10:55 PM, the WWE Champion stood on the announcing table and declared that Laden was assassinated by the American troops.

Hearing the news, the crowd at St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa erupted in joy, while John Cena noted how he was proud to be an American. The audience even chanted USA USA after Cena broke the news.

It's the 13th anniversary of the event

The terrorist lived in Pakistan's Abbottabad, where the US Navy SEAL and CIA carried out the operation. The raid was conducted early in the morning on May 2, 2011, but in American time, it was still 1st May.

The total duration of the operation was 40 minutes. Bin Laden was killed after being shot in the face and chest, and his dead body was thrown into the sea.

Following the successful operation, then-United States President Barrack Obama addressed the media, declaring that the wanted terrorist had been assassinated. However, when the news broke out, the WWE fans attending Extreme Rules were busy watching the show. On top of it, the presence of social media wasn't as prevalent back then as it is today and people actually watched TV to see news unlike today, where people access social media to get news.

Therefore, John Cena took the initiative of letting every WWE fan in the arena know that the operation to kill Osama Bin Laden was successful, and the announcement wasn't in the script.

