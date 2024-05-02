My Hero Academia Chapter 422: The End Of One For All; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Deku on the brink of using One For All for what may be the very last time, all in a bid to vanquish All For One, anticipation runs high among fans eager to witness this pivotal moment.

As the series races towards its climax, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to delve into the latest chapter and discover the fate of their beloved characters. Keep reading to find out My Hero Academia Chapter 422’s release date, expected plot, and more.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422: Release date and where to read

As announced on MANGAPlus, My Hero Academia Chapter 422 is set to hit shelves on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. This means most readers worldwide will be able to access the latest chapter on Sunday, May 12, at around 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET / 3:00 am GMT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary.

Readers can read My Hero Academia Chapter 422 on the official MANGAPlus platform, which will be available for free upon release. Fans can also access the chapter through other official platforms, such as Viz Media's website and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application.

Expected plot of My Hero Academia Chapter 422

In My Hero Academia Chapter 422, readers can anticipate the continuation of the intense battle between the heroes and All For One. Even though Class 1-A and several other heroes have assembled on the battlefield, Deku’s body will likely crumble as he fights, given the state of his body.

As the fight rages on, expect the rest of Class 1-A and the heroes to attack All For One while supporting Deku. The combined efforts of experienced pro heroes like Endeavor and Eraser Head, alongside the determination of the young students, will play a crucial role in the outcome of the battle in My Hero Academia Chapter 422.

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 recap

Titled We Are Here, My Hero Academia Chapter 421 opens with the emergence of Class 1-A students from the Warp Gates with a chorus of determined voices. Each hero expresses their resolve to continue fighting, citing various motivations ranging from camaraderie to the pursuit of justice. Amidst this display of unity, Deku stands awestruck, witnessing the collective determination of his peers as they declare, "We are here!"

Meanwhile, All For One observes Deku amidst the array of heroes, reflecting on his own existence. He acknowledges that as a part of Tomura, he should have been destroyed alongside him. However, upon hearing the shattering of Yoichi's vestige, he experienced profound despair, evading his own demise and emerging as a separate entity. Unleashing a barrage of dangerous quirks from his arms, he confronts Deku, proclaiming that tragedies breed true strength and asking for his agreement.

However, Cellophane interjects, challenging All For One’s perspective in My Hero Academia Chapter 421. He recounts his own life, devoid of extreme highs or lows, and asserts that strength can stem from consistency rather than tragedy. As he charges toward All For One, he reflects on a friend who has endured immense hardships, advocating against the perpetuation of suffering. Just then, two Warp Gates reveal Shoto and Endeavor, who unleash a powerful combined attack against All For One.

Prior to their arrival, the Todorokis, including Rei and Fuyumi, are escorted for healing, with Natsuo urging Endeavor to use whatever strength they have left. Cellophane pulls them away, expressing his thoughts since Shoto's victory over Dabi. Present Mic emerges from a Warp Gate, rallying the heroes for their final mission of the day. All For One prepares to counterattack, but Thirteen intervenes with her Black Hole quirk.

Despite the heroes' efforts to thwart him, All For One proves powerful, prompting Burnin and other heroes to divert his blasts. Amidst the chaos, Deku struggles to join the fray, his body weakened from battle. Eraser Head reminds him of the extent of his injuries, but Deku reveals that he relinquished One For All to defeat Tomura. However, he retains the embers of power within him, akin to All Might.

As Deku prepares to join the battle, Can't Stop Twinkling grabs his arm, urging him forward in My Hero Academia Chapter 421. Watching the broadcast, civilians, and allies in the shelter, including Eri, Kota, and Gran Torino, offer words of encouragement. With renewed determination, Deku charges into battle.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.