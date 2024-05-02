Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence.

UCLA is in turmoil after violence erupted on campus overnight between pro-Palestinian protesters and counterprotesters. The clashes resulted in injuries and arrests, forcing the university to cancel classes today. Here's all we know about what panned out at one of the most prestigious universities in the United States.

Pro-Palestinian protestors had set up an encampment on the UCLA campus. On May 1, a group of counter-protesters, believed to be pro-Israeli, attacked the encampment early in the morning. Violence erupted, with reports of injuries and the use of weapons like bats. A journalist was also allegedly harassed by the counter-protestors.

UCLA officials condemned the violence and canceled all classes for the day (May 1) due to the unrest. Chancellor Gene Block promised a full investigation and requested an independent external review of the events.

The response time of the police has been criticized. Netizens are questioning why they weren't present to prevent the violence. The Governor's office of California also has similar concerns. An investigation is underway to determine what exactly happened and how to prevent similar incidents in the future. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Why Pro-Palestinian protestors set up an encampment at UCLA?



Pro-Palestinian protestors organized an encampment at UCLA and it is related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Protesters on campuses across the US have called on universities to stop financially supporting companies or institutions believed to be aiding Israel. Thus, the campaign at UCLA is part of the same segment and is pressuring the university to divest. In a nutshell, the protestors want to raise awareness about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the plight of Palestinians.

Advertisement

UCLA features a lot of NCAA teams

UCLA boasts an impressive lineup of NCAA teams across various sports. They hold the second place for most NCAA team championships with 121 titles!

Men's Basketball: The UCLA Bruins men's basketball team holds a record 11 NCAA titles under the legendary coach John Wooden. He led the team to seven consecutive championships between 1967 and 1973!

Football: The UCLA Bruins football team competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision of Division I. While they haven't clinched any NCAA championships yet, they have a strong presence with 16 appearances in the NCAA Division I FBS Tournament.

Advertisement

Women's Sports: UCLA shines in women's sports as well. They have multiple championship titles in various sports including softball, volleyball, and gymnastics.

In 2024, UCLA is scheduled to join the Big Ten Conference along with their crosstown rival, USC.