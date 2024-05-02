Following the blockbuster re-release of Vijay starrer Ghilli, yesterday saw not one, not two, but three Ajith films hitting the screens again. Dheena (2001) and Billa (2007) graced the theatres across India, while Mankatha (2011) made its reappearance in overseas markets. In between them, the three films grossed over Rs. 2 crore worldwide.

Dheena was the one with the best collections in India grossing Rs. 75 lakhs approx, almost all of which came from Tamil Nadu at Rs. 70 lakhs. This marks the second-highest first-day collection for a Tamil re-release in Tamil Nadu, trailing only behind Ghilli, which amassed Rs. 4.25 crore last week. There was hardly any release outside Tamil Nadu for the film.

Billa came in second in India with Rs. 55 lakhs approx and here there were actually some collections coming from outside Tamil Nadu, with Karnataka grossing Rs. 15 lakhs approx.

Mankatha only had release in overseas markets where it yielded Rs. 85 lakhs (USD 100K) approx, with Malaysia and France bringing in USD 20K each.

Neither of the three films could get a full-fledged release globally due to rights complications. A better-planned release for a single film could potentially have yielded between Rs. 2.50-3 crore worldwide. Ghilli, which debuted last week, grossed Rs. 7.50 crore on its opening day (plus another Rs. 80 lakhs from a delayed release in the UK and Norway). That film sustained incredibly well, with Rs. 30 crore gross to date and probably heading for Rs. 35 crore plus finish. However, both Dheena and Billa are witnessing a drop in Tamil Nadu today, suggesting that an extended run like Ghilli's may be unlikely.

ALSO READ: Ghilli box office collections: Vijay starrer sinks Titanic record for re-releases with 20Cr in India