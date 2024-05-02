New Fallen Idols Documentary To Explore Nick And Aaron Controversies; Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape, sexual abuse, violence, drug addiction and death.

Investigation Discovery’s resolve to explore the dark sides of fame was complemented with another riveting project. After Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV’s success, the network will release a docu-series based on the controversies and allegations around the star brothers, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and late pop star Aaron Carter.

Fallen Idols chronicles how the Carter family’s life came to a standstill following a series of controversies ignited by sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter by three women in 2017. Later, Aaron Carter’s alleged support for the accusers created a wedge between the famous brothers eventually leading to his death in 2022.

Investigation Discovery lifts the curtains on Nick Carter’s controversy

Investigation Discovery is done and dusted with the Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter and is set to release on Monday, May 27 at 9 p.m. ET. The four-part docuseries will run over two nights on the network until May 28. The anticipated documentary will delve deeper into Nick Carter's alleged mishaps with extensive interviews with family, friends, and associated members.

The three accusers, Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shannon ‘Shay’ Ruth will also feature in the documentary along with an anonymous Carter family member. An official press release by ID stated, “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter not only offers a deeper understanding around the allegations but also chronicles the intense backlash Nick’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly and the lasting impact that has had on their lives.” The 44-year-old singer’s ex, Kaya Jones will also add insights in addition to Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter’s fiancé with whom he shared a 3-year-old son, Prince.

Fall Idols will be produced by Ish Entertainment and Elissa Halperin serves as showrunner while Natasha Bowler helms the documentary as producer and co-director. The director is Tara Malone with execs Michael Hirschorn, Jess Antonini, Simon Ardizzone, and Halperin. ID and sister company Max will jointly run the docu-series. An official trailer for Fallen Idols dropped on Friday, April 24.

What will Fallen Idols be about?

It all started in 2017 when Melissa Schuman accused the Backstreet Boys member of assault in a blog post. He allegedly raped her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2003 amidst filming for The Hollow, per Variety. However, her accusations were dismissed after country prosecutors in LA ruled it outside the 10-year statute of limitations.

But Schuman was determined to fight a legal battle as she filed another lawsuit in 2023 after California state made amends in their sexual assault statute of limitation laws. Similarly, Shay Ruth filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Nick Carter in 2022 alleging he assaulted and infected her with HPV in 2001. Ruth was 17 then and the boy band was on tour and claimed in the lawsuit that Carter had invited her to his tour bus and raped her.

Nick Carter’s lawyer deemed Ruth’s lawsuit as “legally meritless” and “entirely untrue” because it reportedly took place more than 20 years ago. Whereas addressing Schuman’s public accusations, Carter wrote in a statement in 2017 that he was “shocked and saddened” by the accusations and it is “contrary to my nature.”

Additionally, another woman identified as A.R. came forward and filed a lawsuit against the singer in August 2023 with rape allegations when she was 15, in 2003, per a Rolling Stone report.

Carter’s brother, Aaron showed support for the accusers, declaring in a video on social media, “My brother raped you and I know it,” as shown in the Fallen Idols trailer. However, this was while the late singer was dealing with drug addiction and mental health issues. Another snippet in the trailer showed a dead bird shot on Aaron’s balcony.

Thus, the network added in its official statement, “During this period, Aaron Carter decided to support Nick’s accusers, while battling addiction and struggling with his own mental health, stoking a very public feud between the two brothers in the lead up to Aaron’s tragic death in 2022.”

In November 2022, Aaron was declared dead from a drug overdose by the LA Country Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner after he was found unresponsive in his home.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter will be released on May 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and will be available to stream on Max.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

