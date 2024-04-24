THE PLOT: Kang Dong Won is an elusive hitman with sharp skills in upcoming action thriller film; see new stills

Just a few days ago THE PLOT released its first teaser trailer promising a ride full of action, thrill, and more with Kang Dong Won, star of The Priests. The movie has got fans excited to see the star again on the big screen. Today adding to the excitement, the movie has released new stills with Kang Dong Won in his character.

Kang Dong Won starrer action thriller THE PLOT is here with unseen stills from the upcoming action thriller movie. The stills show Kang Dong Won in the light of his hitman character.

THE PLOT follows the story of Young Il, a hitman or designer who leads a contract-killing gang. His special skill is designing killings as accidental deaths. But he finds himself in the middle of an unanticipated incident which puts him in danger.

In the latest stills, Kang Dong Won is in his element as Young Il as he spies through binoculars. In other still, he can be seen in yet another hard-to-discern all-black outfit as he perfectly mingles with the crowd at a crime scene.

In one of the stills, we see Young Il staring with the coldest expression as if looking into someone’s soul while his hands are folded in front of him. Suspicious and strange incidents start happening around Young Il which causes him to doubt everyone.

The latest photos add to the suspense of waiting for the fans in THE PLOT. Joining Kang Dong Won are Lee Mi Sook, Lee Mu Saeng, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Shin Rok and Jung Eun Chae.

More about Kang Dong Won

Kang Dong Won is a noted South Korean actor who has awed fans with his remarkable performances in films The Priests, Peninsula, A Violent Prosecutor, Broker, and many others. He will be soon seen alongside Jun Ji Hyun in the upcoming drama Polaris. Jang Dong Won will also star in the upcoming Netflix film Uprising alongside Park Jeong Min, Cha Seung Won, and Kim Shin Rok.

