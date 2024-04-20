THE PLOT trailer OUT: Kang Dong Won led action thriller teases promising premiere on April 22; details

The highly anticipated trailer for THE PLOT, an adrenaline-fueled thriller starring Kang Dong Won as Brian, has finally been unveiled, leaving viewers intrigued about the gripping narrative that awaits. Directed by Lee Yoo Seop, this captivating film is scheduled to premiere on April 22.

The highly anticipated action thriller film THE PLOT has unveiled its gripping trailer, setting the stage for an adrenaline-pumping premiere on April 22. Directed by Lee Yo Sup, the film boasts a stellar cast led by the charismatic Kang Dong Won, alongside Lee Mu Saeng, Lee Mi Sook, Lee Hyun Wook I, Tang Jun Sang and Kim Hong Pa.

Take a look at the trailer for THE PLOT here;

Set against the backdrop of intense suspense and intrigue, THE PLOT follows the harrowing journey of a hitman named Brain, portrayed by Kang Dong Won.

After a life-altering accident occurs during a routine murder assignment, Brain finds himself fighting for survival while grappling with the unsettling realization that he cannot trust anyone around him. With suspicions running high and danger lurking at every turn, Brain embarks on a perilous quest to uncover the truth behind the mysterious incident.

Reportedly, filmed over a span of three months from November 15, 2021, to February 15, 2022, THE PLOT promises to deliver a pulse-pounding cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. With its star-studded cast, masterful direction, and gripping storyline, the film is poised to captivate viewers and cement its status as a must-watch thriller of the year. Brace yourselves for an electrifying ride into the heart of darkness when THE PLOT hits theaters this April.

Get to know the cast of THE PLOT

The upcoming action thriller THE PLOT boasts a star-studded cast featuring some of South Korea's most talented actors. Kang Dong Won, known for his versatile performances in films like Secret Reunion and Peninsula, leads the ensemble. Joining him are Lee Moo Saeng, acclaimed for his roles in popular dramas such as The World of the Married and Thirty-Nine, and veteran actress Lee Mi Sook, celebrated for her illustrious career spanning decades.

Additionally, Lee Hyun Wook, recognized for his compelling performances in series like Hell Is Other People and Mine, contributes to the ensemble. Rising star Tang Jun Sang, known for his roles in Crash Landing on You and Racket Boys, adds youthful energy to the lineup. Completing the cast is Kim Hong Pa, a seasoned actor with notable credits in films like New World and The Terror Live. With such a talented ensemble, THE PLOT promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience for audiences.

