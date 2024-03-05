Cha Eun Woo and EXO's Chanyeol faced off in the finals of ISAC's men's bowling championship. However, a hilarious incident became a memorable moment in the game's history. As they competed against each other, Cha Eun Woo's teammates suddenly started cheering for EXO's Chanyeol, leaving everyone in laughter and tears.

ASTRO members cheer for EXO's Chanyeol

In 2018, the Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC) featured various competitions among different idol groups. Nearly the entire K-pop industry participated in the event, which provided an opportunity for idols to meet and bond with one another. One of the contests held was the men's bowling competition, where numerous idol groups competed against each other.

Only two pairs made it to the finals of the men's bowling competition. One of the pairs was from ASTRO, with members Rocky and Cha Eun Woo competing. The other pair consisted of EXO's Chanyeol and TRAX's Jay, who also advanced to the finals to vie for the top prize. Both teams gave their best effort and remained determined to win the final match.

To show support, ASTRO’s members, Jinjin, Moonbin, Sanha, and MJ, were present in the audience and were cheering on Cha Eun Woo and Rocky. Jinjin started to chant some creative slogans constantly to keep his teammates' enthusiasm up. However, his cheers grabbed everyone’s attention, including Chanyeol’s. Due to conflicting schedules, EXO members were not present to cheer for Chanyeol, and he could also feel the absence.

The creative chants from ASTRO’s members continued and ended up becoming the venue's main attraction. When it was Chanyeol’s turn to throw the ball, he stood up, but instead of picking up the ball, he turned around to his managers to remind them to chant for him as well. His sudden action led to the eruption of laughter in the location, and ASTRO’s members also saw what transpired. They readily started to chant for Chanyeol as well to show him equal support, to which the artist turned around and gave a polite bow to the members.

Although hilarious, it is also one of the most endearing moments in K-pop and ISAC, as it showcases how close-knit the community is. Moreover, it also displays how the games led to the bond between different K-pop groups becoming stronger.