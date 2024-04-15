TOMORROW X TOGETHER joins BTS as second K-pop artist in history to chart 10 albums on Billboard 200

TOMORROW X TOGETHER taking their success higher debuted on the Billboard 200 chart. TXT hence became the second K-pop artist in history to chart 10 albums other than BTS. Know more here.

By Tanya Saxena
Published on Apr 15, 2024
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BTS; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BTS; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is one of the rising K-pop boy bands in the music industry at the moment. They have been receivers of love and appreciation for their music style and overall presence in the Hallyu Wave. The five-member group is back again with a new achievement in music. 

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently dropped their latest mini album titled minisode 3: TOMORROW. The mini album is overall 6th mini album from TXT since their debut. The album features 7 tracks with the lead single being Deja Vu. Today, it was announced by Billboard that TXT’s minisode 3: TOMORROW has debuted on the Billboard 200, making it their 10th album to do so. 

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s minisode 3: TOMORROW debuts at no. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart

A new achievement has been unlocked as TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s minisode 3: TOMORROW has finally debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200. The chart ranks the most popular albums in the USA. 

This debut on the chart marks TXT’s 10 entry overall, making them the only other K-pop artist besides BTS to chart 10 albums. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, minisode 1: Blue Hour, The Dream Chapter: STAR, SWEET, Chaotic Wonderland and STILL DREAMING are TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s other albums that have charted on the Billboard 200. 

In addition to this, it is interesting to note that TOMORROW X TOGETHER has also become the second K-pop artist to have 5 albums peak in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 after BTS. 


TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the K-pop boy band with Soobin, Beomgyu, Huening Kai, Taehyun, and Yeonjun will soon embark on their third world tour. Their upcoming WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE will kickstart in Seoul in May this year for three consecutive performances in the capital. TXT will then move to the USA towards the end of May with 11 performances in the States. Finally beginning the Asia leg with Japan in July. 

In other news, TXT’s minisode 3: TOMORROW’s lead single Deja Vu won first place at the M Countdown.

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun says ‘I’m sorry MOA’ for poor vocals at encore live performance

About The Author
Tanya Saxena

Tanya, on this side of the screen, probably with a Bangtan Bomb and my K-pop playlist on the play.

...

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC, Billboard
Latest Articles